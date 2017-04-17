Tech
Search
Best CompaniesAmazon May Have Expressed Interest in Buying BJ’s Wholesale Club
Brainstorm HealthVice President Joe Biden Is Coming to Brainstorm Health
19th Annual HRC National Dinner
UberHere’s Some Good News for Uber’s Operations in Italy and Taiwan
Uber Shows Taxis Never Same As Smartphones Roil U.S. Industry
Best CompaniesApple Reportedly Having Trouble With Key Feature in Next iPhone
The iPhone 7 Plus' home button, a touch sensor, is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan
Opening Day Of The Mobile World Congress
An attendee enters the Google Inc. Android stand on the opening day. Chris Ratcliffe — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Google

Google Comes to Terms With Russian Antitrust Watchdog in Android Case

Reuters
9:42 AM ET

Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.

The deal was approved by a Russian court earlier on Monday, said FAS deputy head Alexei Dotsenko, adding that it was for a term of six years and nine months.

FAS ruled in 2015 that Google was abusing its dominance by requiring the pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices using Android, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE