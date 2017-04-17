8 Flight Deals You Should Book Immediately

From golden waterfalls in Taipei to Danish pastries in Copenhagen, an epic travel adventure is calling. With help from Slickdeals.net , we found the eight best flight deals available right now. All you have to do is submit your PTO request and book your tickets — don't be deterred by the recent airline scandals . Your next trip is waiting for you, and it's going to be both amazing and affordable.

1. New York to Porto, Portugal

The City of Bridges was ranked number 11 on US News' list of most affordable destinations in Europe, and with airfare for less than $500 round-trip, you'll be able to stretch your dollars pretty far. May is a particularly good time of year to visit Portugal, as the city is in full bloom after the winter rains. If you love museums, make sure you're in town on a Sunday when admission is free for most of them around the city.

The flight is operated by Iberia and makes one stop in Madrid, Spain.

Departs (JFK): May 11-24; May 28.

Returns (JFK): May 18-28, 30-31; June 1-2, 5

Price : From $471

2. Seattle to Paris, France

Once tourist season dies down after the summer months, Paris becomes less crowded. This means cheaper airfare and shorter lines to visit main attractions like Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower. Thanks to this incredibly cheap Icelandair ticket from Priceline .com, you'll have plenty of Euros left over to spend on fine wine, croissants and cafe au lait.

Departs (SEA): Sept. 29, 30; Oct. 2-4, 6-10, 12-15, 18, 20

Returns (SEA): Oct. 2, 4-9, 11-15, 17-20, 23, 25-27, 29-30; Nov. 1

Price : From $416

3. New York/New Jersey to Amsterdam, Holland

There are almost the same amount of bicycles in Amsterdam as there are people, which make them easy to get a hold of and the perfect tourist vehicle. Rent one for a day or two and ride along the canals that flow through this popular European city. Besides the more famous tourist traps like the Red Light District and the many "coffee shops," there are also museums, like the Rijksmuseum, a few windmills and flower markets that are worth checking out.

The flights are operated by Icelandair and make one stop in Iceland. Book on Priceline.com to get this deal.

Departs (EWR): Aug. 27; Sept 3, 9, 18; Oct. 4, 16, 17

Returns (EWR): Aug. 29-31; Sept. 4-7, 10-15, 17, 19, 21, 22; Oct. 6, 9-12, 17-19, 24-25, 27, 29-31

Price: From $387

4. Boston to Aruba

If a beach vacation is more up your alley, this summer deal from American Airlines is worth considering. Aruba is a small island in the Dutch Caribbean, just 18 miles north of Venezuela. It's the perfect place to go if you want white sand beaches , palm trees and clear blue water as the backdrop for your getaway. If you visit in June, you might get lucky and witness newly hatched baby turtles making their first trip down to the ocean.

One thing to note about this deal, however, is that some flights will have one or two stops and a pretty hefty layover. So make sure you factor that into your travel time. It's definitely not ideal, but for $182 round-trip it could be worth it. Book on Priceline.com.

Departs (BOS): April 23-27, 29; May 1-4, 7-10, 14-15, 28-31; June 4-7, 12-14, 19-20, 26-28; July 2-5, 10-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30-31; Aug. 1-2, 7-9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30; Sept. 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 26; Wide availability Sunday-Wednesday Oct.-Dec. 18

Returns (BOS): Wide availability returning 7-14 days from departure date.

Price: From $182

5. New York to Barbados

If you can't wait for summer to arrive, get a head start with a trip to Barbados in May or early June. JetBlue is offering non-stop round trips to Barbados for a little over $300. Get your tickets through Expedia and prepare for the ultimate Caribbean vacation. There are plenty of beach activities to help you keep busy during your island getaway , such as paddle boarding, windsurfing and sipping tropical cocktails.

Departs (JFK): May 7, 13, 28; June 11, 16, 17

Returns (JFK): May 12, 18, 19, 25, 26; June 2, 8, 9, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 27, 28

Price: From $313

6. New York to Cancun, Mexico

If you want to squeeze in a trip to the Yucatan peninsula before it gets unbearably humid in June, now would be the time to go. Whether you choose to stay in Cancun or head down the road to Playa del Carmen or Tulum, you'll have plenty of things to do in this tropical paradise. If you prefer to stay in one area, check out one of the many all-inclusive resorts in Playa del Carmen. Many of them will even arrange to pick you up from the airport. It will save you a lot of money on rental car iHhahnsurance, which is actually much more expensive than the car rental itself in Cancun.

These are all non-stop Delta flights you can book on Orbitz or directly through Delta.

Departs (JFK): April 28, 29, 30; May 1, 2, 8, 9, 16, 30

Returns (JFK): Wednesday-Saturday May 3-25

Price: From $278

7. San Jose, CA to Copenhagen, Denmark

San Jose is not the first airport you'd think to fly out of on international trips. Most people would probably opt for the larger airport hub in San Francisco. However, you can find a few steals here and there from smaller airports like this. Delta/KLM are offering a good price to Copenhagen if you book through Priceline and fly out this fall.

If you're worried about visiting a cold Scandinavian country this time of year, put your mind at ease. Denmark has a temperate climate and doesn't get as frigid as Norway or Sweden. Definitely try as many pastries as you can, and if you're up for something unusual, get the Danish red hot dog from one of the many hot dog stands around the city.

Departs (SJC): Sept. 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 25-28; Oct. 1-5, 9-13, 15-21,23-31; Nov. 1-16, 20-24, 27-30; Dec. 1-8, 10-12

Returns (SJC): Wide availability with minimum 7-day stay

Price: From $450

8. Los Angeles to Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei has a lot to offer outside of the mainstream tourist attractions. For example, gold and copper mining used to be big during the 1900s when Taiwan was colonized by Japan, but now many of those mines are museums you can visit. There is even a waterfall that has golden glow from the metal deposits in the riverbed.

You can get round-trip airfare for just over $500 and travel September through November, although there are a few dates still available in May if you prefer to go sooner. Flights are operated by Japan Airlines and you can book via Expedia, Priceline, CheapOAir or Japan Airlines.

Departs (LAX): May 4, 10; Sept. 6, 13, 20, 26, 27; Oct. 5, 26; Nov. 2, 14, 15, 22, 30

Returns (LAX): May 8, 10, 11, 16-18, 24; Sept. 12, 18, 25; Oct. 2, 9, 11, 12, 19, 30; Nov. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 20, 21, 23, 28, 30; Dec. 6

Price: From $512

This article originally appeared on GoBankingRates.com