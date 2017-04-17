Overseas Box Office Again Fuels a ‘Fast & Furious’ Record Debut

The Fate of the Furious raced out to an impressive start by setting a new global box office record in its opening weekend, despite North American ticket sales that were far from record-breaking.

The eighth installment in the Fast & Furious action movie franchise scored a massive, $533 million worldwide debut in its first weekend in theaters worldwide. That was such a grand premiere for Comcast-owned Universal's car-centric blockbuster that it smashed the previous global box office record for a debut that Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($529 million) set in December 2015.

Considering that The Force Awakens went on to gross more than $2 billion globally, it's safe to assume that The Fate of the Furious is far from finished with ticket sales . (Not to mention that the movie will be helped by the lack of box office competition until the May 5 release of Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy sequel.)

One of the numbers that stands out the most from The Fate of the Furious ' opening weekend is the $100.2 million in domestic ticket sales, which represented less than 20% of the film's total global haul. That's an even smaller percentage than the domestic cut of Furious 7 's global sales total. The previous franchise installment pulled in more than $1.5 billion in 2015, with nearly three-quarters of that total coming from the international box office.

In other words, The Fate of the Furious ' global record opening may seem that much more impressive considering that the movie's domestic debut finished far behind Disney's Beauty and the Beast February opening ($175 million) and it would not even crack the eight-highest North American premieres of 2016. Instead, the Fast & Furious franchise continues to reveal the massive importance of the international movie market, especially in countries like China, where it sold a record $190 million in tickets over the weekend.

That puts the film in position to possibly break the all-time Chinese box office record for a foreign release set by Furious 7 ($390 million) two years ago. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, The Fate of the Furious benefitted from being given far more screenings across China, where a rapid expansion in movie theaters in recent years has made it the world's second-largest movie market after the U.S., than its predecessor. At some points over the weekend, the new film received nearly double the number of showings that Furious 7 had in 2015.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune 's technology newsletter.

Of course, it's more than just a case of China being good for the Fast & Furious franchise. A major blockbuster like The Fate of the Furious could not have come at a better time for China, where the movie industry saw more than a decade of rapid growth slow considerably in 2016. With Chinese regulators gradually lightening restrictions on foreign releases in order to put the movie industry's growth back on track, record-setting openings like that of The Fate of the Furious can go a long way toward ensuring that Hollywood's relationship with China continues its mutually beneficial upward trajectory.