Facebook

Facebook Took 3 Hours to Remove a Murder Suspect’s Grisly Video on Easter Sunday

Lucinda Shen
8:00 AM ET

A Cleveland man who claimed to have killed up to 15 people in a video uploaded to Facebook Sunday is now being sought by police for murder — after Facebook left a gruesome video up for several hours.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Steve Stephens, appears to shoot a 74-year-old man in the head in a Facebook video, according to the Associated Press. It was one of several posts Stephens made throughout the day, in which he dubbed the murders an "Easter Day slaughter." Police so far have only been able to identify one victim.

While Facebook removed the video, it took the company three hours to do so. In the past, the social media giant has faced criticism for allowing users to upload just about anything onto the platform, bypassing regulatory restrictions faced by more traditional broadcasters.

"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook," a company spokesperson told the AP. "We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety."

Police are calling for those in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout for the man, according to the AP.

He is expected to be driving a white sedan.

