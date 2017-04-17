Tech
Facebook to Review Handling of Videos After Cleveland Killing

Reuters
Apr 17, 2017

Facebook launched a review on Monday of how it handles violent videos and other objectionable material, saying it needed to do better after a video of a killing in Cleveland remained on its service for more than two hours on Sunday.

The world's largest social network plans to look for ways to make it easier for people to report videos and to speed up the process of reviewing items once they are reported, Justin Osofsky, Facebook 's vice president for global operations and media partnerships, said in a blog post.

"We prioritize reports with serious safety implications for our community, and are working on making that review process go even faster," Osofsky said.

U.S. authorities on Monday widened a manhunt for a murder suspect who, according to police and Facebook , posted a video of himself on the online service shooting an elderly man in Cleveland.

Police said they had received "dozens and dozens" of tips about the possible location of the suspect, Steve Stephens, and tried to convince him to turn himself in when they spoke with him on his cellphone on Sunday after the shooting.

But Stephens remained at large as the hunt for him expanded nationwide, police said.

The shooting was the latest violent incident shown on Facebook , raising questions about how the company moderates content.

