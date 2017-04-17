An aerial view of the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California.

Here’s How Much It Actually Costs to Go to Coachella This Year

Although Beyoncé will not be gracing the stage at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival , prices for the event haven’t dropped much. Expect to spend big if you attend—even if you’re planning to be a total penny pincher.

The annual music festival, which takes place east of Los Angeles, near Palm Springs, spans two weekends, April 14-16 and 21-23. Almost 100,000 people descend on Coachella and the surrounding area for each day of the festival, with tickets to access the fun ranging from $400 for general admission to $900 for VIP passes.

But entry fees are only half the battle. You’ll spend quite a bit on lodging, transportation, food and alcohol as well. In fact, hotel prices for Coachella weekends are 140% higher than normal, according to hotel booking website Trivago . Even compared to last year, hotel costs for properties within 10-miles of the festival are up by $120. A mid-range hotel in Indio will set you back about $416 a night, on average, Trivago reports.

Whether you’re looking to splurge on a trip of a lifetime or simply hang out for the weekend on a shoestring budget, MONEY scouted the options and priced out what it really costs to attend Coachella 2017.

