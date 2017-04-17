CEO Daily: Monday, 17th April

Top News

• Chinese stocks suffer despite economic growth



The better-than-expected news for the world's second-largest economy was expected to provide a boon to global markets, even with continued concerns over China's huge debt load. However, results were mixed early Monday, with Chinese stocks actually tumbling in the face of heightened regulatory pressure as well as geopolitical uncertainty related to President Donald Trump's recent policy reversal tying his stance on Chinese currency to the situation in North Korea. Bloomberg

• Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross challenges IMF claims of U.S. protectionism



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross called talk accusing the U.S. of protectionism by International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde and others "rubbish" on Sunday. Ross's comments came as the world's top finance officials begin to gather in Washington, D.C. for the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. Ross chided Lagarde and others for their comments on U.S. protectionism, which he said were clearly aimed at the new Trump administration. "We are the least protectionist of the major areas," Ross told the Financial Times before specifically citing the U.S.'s trade deficits in China, Europe, and Japan to back his claim that those areas practice protectionism. Ross's remarks also come amid President Trump's adoption of a newly moderate stance on trade with China. Financial Times (subscription required)

• Neiman Marcus seeks relief amid luxury goods crunch



Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus is one of many retailers facing an industry-wide drop in sales, but high-end retailers in particular are learning that even luxury shoppers are on the lookout for better deals. Sales of personal luxury goods dipped 1% last year, marking the first decline in seven years. Luxury retailers like Neiman Marcus are no longer able to bolster profits by raising prices, especially with increased competition from online startups offering more discounts. With that disruption to its business model, Neiman Marcus has now reportedly put itself up for sale as the chain contends with a string of quarterly sales declines and roughly $5 billion in debt. Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

• More bad press for United Airlines



Another tale of woe in the friendly skies created more negative headlines for United Airlines over the weekend. An engaged couple flying on the airline from Houston to their wedding in Costa Rica were reportedly removed from their flight by a federal law enforcement officer under disputed circumstances. United claimed the couple repeatedly tried to sit in upgraded seats for which they had not paid, while the couple said the seats they had paid for were occupied by a sleeping passenger. Regardless, the resulting incident only puts the airline in the spotlight for unfavorable reasons yet again. United shares have dipped more than 2% since video surfaced last week of a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor being forcibly dragged off of a United flight. The incident sparked international outrage and Dr. David Dao is reportedly bringing a lawsuit against United, which has changed its policy regarding allocating seats for crew members in the wake of the scandal. Reuters