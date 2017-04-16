Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Continental Holdings Inc., listens during a discussion at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce aviation summit in Washington, D.C. on March 2, 2017.

United Airlines: Here Are All the Ways Twitter Mauled Them Last Week

Video showing the violent “re-accommodation” of Dr. David Dao has become a PR nightmare for United Airlines—and a goldmine for internet wits. Twitter users in particular are always quick to sharpen their knives for any company unlucky enough to make a misstep (or, as in United’s case, a compounding series of missteps ), and the platform has been full of memes and jokes about the incident since the video emerged on April 10th .

Some of the most memorable jabs have been spins on classic film lines, under the #unitedmovielines tag. Harrison Ford, we’re reminded, has spent a lot of screen time throwing people off planes.

United 25:17 ...And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my re-accommodation upon thee!' #UnitedMovieLines - Sean Tuffnell (@CapitalistFrog) April 10, 2017

Comedy, it seems, has mostly overtaken outrage at the incident. A few users have shared their own stories of mistreatment by United, though.

So far in 2 trips to NIH & back, @United has: 1. called me the 'r' word 2. refused me wheelchair service 3. refused #ACAA accommodations ... - Karrie Higgins (@karriehiggins) April 11, 2017

@davidzmorris I flew United last year, and have MS. United wheeled near gate, left me facing brick wall. Had to yell to be boarded. - talgrl (@talgrl) April 15, 2017

But those stories, and more serious critique, have largely been overshadowed by memes and one-liners. That might actually be a good thing for United—being the butt of a joke is arguably preferable to being the target of fiery anger.

No idea who created this, but sharing anyway as quite frankly I think it's hilarious 😂 #UnitedAirlines pic.twitter.com/oiFlKvvn8B - Mike Pattinson (@MikePattinson) April 11, 2017

That time Captain Kirk flew #unitedAIRLINES...At least I'm fairly sure that's what happened. That's how I remember it anyway @WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/3vnt21vK5c - Rich Piechowski (@Piech42) April 16, 2017

If recent online ‘movements’ like #deleteuber are any indication, all this social media manhandling may not have much lasting impact on United. The stock has taken a minor battering this week, but so did other airlines’—and so far there’s no clear evidence of declining ticket sales.

Of course, United’s competitors would love to see the brand more permanently tarnished. Some, including Turkish Airlines, have gone out of their way to contrast their ethos with United’s. Others, like Southwest, have been roped in unwillingly. A few totally unrelated brands have tried to hitch a ride, as well.

While #UnitedAirlines is busy dragging & dropping customers, @TurkishAirlines cabin crew helped a woman give birth at 42,000 ft #spreadlove pic.twitter.com/wNuEkbTzbE - Chandramouli Dorai (@moulidorai) April 11, 2017