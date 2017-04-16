Travel
Search
RussiaMcMaster Says It’s Time for Tough Talks With Russia
H.R. McMaster
White HouseDHS Secretary John Kelly: ‘Marijuana Is Not a Factor in the Drug War’
John Kelly Discusses Operational Implementation Of Trump Immigration Ban
CadillacCan Better Maps Help Cadillac Beat Tesla’s Autopilot?
EasterMeet the Woman Behind the White House Easter Egg Roll
2016 White House Easter Egg Roll
Key Speakers At The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Aviation Summit
Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Continental Holdings Inc., listens during a discussion at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce aviation summit in Washington, D.C. on March 2, 2017.  Andrew Harrer — Bloomberg via Getty Images
united airlines

United Airlines: Here Are All the Ways Twitter Mauled Them Last Week

David Z. Morris
1:01 PM ET

Video showing the violent “re-accommodation” of Dr. David Dao has become a PR nightmare for United Airlines—and a goldmine for internet wits. Twitter users in particular are always quick to sharpen their knives for any company unlucky enough to make a misstep (or, as in United’s case, a compounding series of missteps), and the platform has been full of memes and jokes about the incident since the video emerged on April 10th.

Some of the most memorable jabs have been spins on classic film lines, under the #unitedmovielines tag. Harrison Ford, we’re reminded, has spent a lot of screen time throwing people off planes.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Comedy, it seems, has mostly overtaken outrage at the incident. A few users have shared their own stories of mistreatment by United, though.

But those stories, and more serious critique, have largely been overshadowed by memes and one-liners. That might actually be a good thing for United—being the butt of a joke is arguably preferable to being the target of fiery anger.

If recent online ‘movements’ like #deleteuber are any indication, all this social media manhandling may not have much lasting impact on United. The stock has taken a minor battering this week, but so did other airlines’—and so far there’s no clear evidence of declining ticket sales.

Of course, United’s competitors would love to see the brand more permanently tarnished. Some, including Turkish Airlines, have gone out of their way to contrast their ethos with United’s. Others, like Southwest, have been roped in unwillingly. A few totally unrelated brands have tried to hitch a ride, as well.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE