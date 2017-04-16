International
Search
Best CompaniesAmazon May Have Expressed Interest in Buying BJ’s Wholesale Club
Brainstorm HealthVice President Joe Biden Is Coming to Brainstorm Health
19th Annual HRC National Dinner
UberHere’s Some Good News for Uber’s Operations in Italy and Taiwan
Uber Shows Taxis Never Same As Smartphones Roil U.S. Industry
Best CompaniesApple Reportedly Having Trouble With Key Feature in Next iPhone
The iPhone 7 Plus' home button, a touch sensor, is shown during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan
snacks

Japan Faces Dire Potato-Chip Crunch

David Z. Morris
Apr 16, 2017

An unprecedented series of storms that battered Japan’s Hokkaido farming region last summer has now forced potato-chip maker Calbee to temporarily halt production of nearly three dozen potato chip varieties. Some store shelves are already empty, and panic-buying has sent the price of a bag of chips on auction sites to absurd heights.

According to Singapore’s Today, Japan has had its worst potato harvest in 34 years. Calbee reportedly imported only about 15% of its potatoes from the U.S. in 2015, and has been unable to increase imports enough to completely cover the supply shortfall.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Calbee stock dropped 3% on the announcement. Another snackmaker, Koike-ya, made a similar announcement, and its stock dropped 8%.

Though the nation’s culinary reputation hinges on the refined pleasures of sushi and ramen, Japan’s approach to chips is no less artful. Years before Lay’s invited public pitches for Bacon Mac & Cheese or Cappuccino chips, Calbee and other Japanese snackmakers were offering Wasabi, seaweed, and even lemon-flavored varieties.

According to Quartz, Calbee is suspending some of its more unique offerings, including pizza, plum, and French salad chips. The loss of pizza chips in particular seems to be triggering anxiety—a search of Yahoo! Japan’s auction site shows dozens of listings for the flavor, with prices going as high as 1500 yen, or about $14, per bag.

It’s hard to say how many takers there are at at that price, but it could actually go higher. Though Calbee initially said it would stop shipping the flavors on April 22nd, Nikkei reports that a huge surge in demand forced them to pull the plug early, on April 12th.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE