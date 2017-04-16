Leadership
President Trump Attends Easter Services Following Early Morning Tweet Spree

Alana Abramson
1:08 PM ET

President Donald Trump is spending Easter Sunday attending a church service in Palm Beach, Florida followed by a brunch and an egg hunt—but all of these activities were preceded by an early morning tweet spree.

President Trump arrived Sunday morning at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church in Palm Beach, where he attended services with two of his children, Tiffany and Barron Trump, his wife Melania Trump, and her parents, according to a report from the press traveling with the President.

After services, he is expected to be joined by his sons Eric and Donald Jr. for a brunch and egg hunt at Mar-a-Lago.

But this day of typical Easter activities was preceded by something considered an anomaly by any President except this one: several early morning tweets defending his decision not to label China a currency manipulator—a policy reversal from his campaign rhetoric—and criticizing the protesters in Saturday's tax marches who demanded he release his returns.

"Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!" Trump first tweeted.

He subsequently lamented the fact that there was still anger surrounding his failure to release his tax returns, called for inquiries into the payments behind the rallies, and reiterated his electoral college victory.

One of those five tweets did include a message professing a "Happy Easter to everyone!"

