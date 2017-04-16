CEO Daily: The Best in Business Reading

Good Morning.
What happens when the noblest intentions collide with the realities of operating an actual business? The California Sunday Magazine has one such tale, and it’s poignant. It’s entitled “Cooking Lessons: Disillusioned with fine dining, one of the world’s great chefs took on fast food. It has been harder than he ever imagined.” It’s about Daniel Patterson, who owns five elite restaurants in the Bay Area, who partners with Roy Choi, described as the “tattooed king of L.A. food trucks,” and their joint efforts to bring accessible, affordable, quality food to the masses in the form of a restaurant-cum-future-chain called Locol.
The mission was sincere, verging on oxymoronic:
They decided to compete with national chains and embrace classic fast-food trappings: cartoon characters aimed at children, dining rooms that felt like playgrounds. The food would incorporate beef, chicken, and pork but also sprouted whole grains and legumes, fresh and fermented vegetables and fruits, and no added sugars or artificial fats. There would be no french fries or sodas, but Locol would otherwise adapt familiar forms like burgers, tacos, chili con carne, and noodles—to meet customers where they were and deliver the same addictive sensory pleasures as fast food while never advertising healthfulness or cultural superiority.
The writing is vivid, particularly in its evocation of the differing personalities of Patterson and Choi. The latter is a junk-food aficionado who rhapsodizes about “a monster taco—crispy on the edges, just enough greasiness.’” Choi aspires to conceive an addictive menu and ruminates about being 16, “sitting on the curb and eating two cheeseburgers from McDonald’s and having an Oreo shake [and] how I love to tear the sauce packet, the sound of the paper.” Choi is all passion; his partner all intellect. Here’s Patterson describing his approach: “‘I thought, OK, burger: cost problem, health problem. Arrow to solution: Mix in something not meat. Scroll down list of possible ingredients, winnow to grains and tofu. Arrow to flavor problem. No flavor in those things. Arrow to umami. Scroll list of umami ingredients. I want MSG, but let’s go old-school: seaweed, garum, white soy, flavors of fermentation that lock together to create a propulsive umami under the meat flavor, so that it tastes like meat-plus. Then, What grain? And then, I’m going to fine-pulse the grain for texture. Got it, like it.’”
Then there are their attempts to launch the actual business. Their laudable goal is to employ and serve minority communities, starting with a notoriously poor section of Los Angeles. The writer captures the steep challenge: “It is one thing to build a brand and a burger, of course, and quite another to launch a viable business in Watts, a 2-square-mile community of 41,000 people with high unemployment, organized gangs at each of its four major housing projects, and exactly two sit-down dinner restaurants—a Subway and a Popeyes.” Suffice it to say, the business problems mushroom. Not least of them is the fact that the restaurant’s name unintentionally incorporates a signature slang term from the Crips gang, which some customers interpret to mean that non-Crips were not welcome. You can’t help but chuckle at such stumbles, but it’s ultimately a melancholy story.
Rolling A Billionaire
The best story I’ve read about a big transaction lately appears in ESPN the Magazine. It's a richly detailed account of the backstage drama that culminated in the Oakland Raiders’ decision to move to Las Vegas. Entitled “Sin City or Bust,” it includes a host of expected sports characters—such as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (described as an “idiot” by one figure in the story)—and many less predictable ones for ESPN, including bankers from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Fortress Capital, as well as a few football players (Ronnie Lott and Napoleon McCallum) in non-football roles. There are plenty of twists here, including the very notion that the hyper-controlling-and-image-conscious NFL would permit a team to move to the national capital of gambling.
Most of all it's the story of Mark Davis, the underestimated, bowl-haircut-wearing son of the legendarily cantankerous late Raiders owner Al Davis, and Sheldon Adelson, the equally surly casino multibillionaire (he’s the one who offers the harsh assessment of Goodell), and a man who exerts the sort of despotic sway in Las Vegas that the DuPont family maintained a century ago in the state of Delaware. It’s a measure of what a snake pit the NFL ownership group is that Adelson ends up as something approaching a victim in this saga:
What no one could see then is that, after making good on his word by delivering an American-record $750 million in public funds for the stadium and pledging $650 million of his own money, Adelson would end up furious a year later, feeling that Mark Davis—the goofy Mark Davis who "surprises people if he can roll out of bed and put on his pants," as a team owner says—had completely and utterly fleeced him.
Adelson may be 83 and largely confined to a scooter. But my advice to Mark Davis is that he avoid crossing paths with Adelson again.
Democracy vs. The Economy
I'll admit that when you bring up "democracy," you risk losing a lot of readers—either through a fear of excessive earnestness...or excessive boredom. But this essay, on Medium, entitled "Prioritizing Economics is Crippling the U.S. Economy," is worth reading. The author, James Allworth, a fellow at the Harvard Business School's Forum For Growth and Innovation (led by Clayton Christensen), examines a shift that began occurring in the U.S. around the time of the Depression. Here's how he describes it, referring to research by economist David Moss:
In reviewing hundreds of years of policy debates, Moss began to notice that something very fundamental had changed. Up until (roughly) the end of World War 2, almost all policy were organized around a central theme: impact on democracy. The question would be asked: what was this going to mean for our democracy? From both sides of the political spectrum, there was a common commitment to strengthening and preserving democratic ideals. But, starting around the time of the Great Depression in the 1930s, and taking full effect by roughly the end of the 1940s, that changed. No longer was the focus on democracy. Economic growth pushed it the background.
Allworth then goes on to make a plausible argument that the change has had negative effects, including toxic forms of entrepreneurism and "the lowest level of small business creation since the 1970s. Perhaps even more troubling — for the first time since researchers started collecting the data — the rate of business death now exceeds the rate of business creation."
His prescription: "the best way to keep an economy healthy isn’t by prioritizing the economy. It’s by prioritizing democracy."
P.S. A worthy companion piece, from the vantage point of corporate leadership, is the article Alan Murray recommended earlier in the week.
P.P.S. As long as we're discussing democracy and the economy... I've just started reading a book entitled "The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution." It makes what to my limited knowledge seems like a new argument: America's founding fathers viewed the goal of avoiding income inequality as one of the keys, if not the key, to a stable democracy. It quotes no less a fan of capital than Alexander Hamilton saying "the most likely source of faction was the 'inequality of property"; it was 'the great & fundamental distinction in Society.'"
Nicholas Varchaver
@nickvarchaver
nicholas_varchaver@fortune.com