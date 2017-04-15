Tech
Search
RussiaMcMaster Says It’s Time for Tough Talks With Russia
H.R. McMaster
White HouseDHS Secretary John Kelly: ‘Marijuana Is Not a Factor in the Drug War’
John Kelly Discusses Operational Implementation Of Trump Immigration Ban
CadillacCan Better Maps Help Cadillac Beat Tesla’s Autopilot?
EasterMeet the Woman Behind the White House Easter Egg Roll
2016 White House Easter Egg Roll
Photo illustration of computer network cables. 14 November 2004. AFR GENERIC Pi
Fairfax Media via Getty Images
municipal broadband

Private Telecoms Get Another Win Over Municipal Broadband in Tennessee

David Z. Morris
Apr 15, 2017

For years, Chattanooga, Tennessee has been fighting for the right to expand its homegrown gigabit internet service, known as The Gig, into surrounding rural areas where internet service is often limited. This week, the Tennessee legislature passed a bill creating a grant program committing $45 million to subsidize the buildout of rural fiber—grants that could go to large corporations rather than municipal services.

According to watchdogs, the bill is a major defeat for municipal broadband. Christopher Mitchell, director of an initiative to support community broadband, told Motherboard that it means “Tennessee will literally be paying AT&T to provide a service 1000 times slower than what Chattanooga could provide without subsidies.”

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

That’s because the bill’s definition of “broadband” is extremely loose—an amendment lowered the required minimum download speed of services eligible for subsidy to 10 Mbps, short of the 25 Mbps standard for “broadband” set by the FCC in 2015.

Republican State Senator Janice Bowling, speaking about the ongoing conflict last year, described the restrictions on Chattanooga’s municipal broadband provider, EPB, as “regulations protecting giant corporations, which is the exact definition of crony capitalism.”

State legislators haven't been able to keep Chattanooga proper from enjoying the benefits of its fast, affordable local service, which has attracted startups and helped revitalize the city's economy. But the slower-speed services covered under the new subsidy would be less helpful to outlying areas.

The bill is not entirely noxious. The grants are available to local cooperatives as well as corporations, and a small portion of the new fund can be used for computer literacy programs at libraries. The bill requires electrical cooperatives who provide data services to share infrastructure, such as allowing competitors to hang wires from existing poles, a generally pro-competitive policy.

There is also a bill circulating among Tennessee legislators to lift the restrictions on municipal services expanding their service area, so it seems possible that the grants could eventually go to entities like EPB.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE