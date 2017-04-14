Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

Georgetown renames a building for one of the 272 enslaved people sold to benefit the university

A 65-year-old man named only Isaac was sold by the Maryland Province of Jesuits in 1838 to benefit Georgetown. He had five children. On April 18, one of his descendants, Jessica Tilson, a young mother of two, will be on hand to dedicate the renaming of one of the university’s historic buildings after him. “I try to think about what my ancestors looked like,” she told Georgetown . “I look at myself and my cousins and wonder what genes were passed down.” The renaming of the building comes with input from the descendant community, who are continuing to tackle many thorny issues. For one, Isaac didn’t have a surname in official records, so the decision was made to add his family’s name, Hawkins, to the building. Isaac most likely didn’t live to see the end of slavery; his name did not appear in later bills of sale along with his children, in the 1850s. But now, Georgetown’s Freedom Hall will be permanently known as Isaac Hawkins Hall. In an interesting twist, many of the descendants of the Georgetown slaves are learning that they’re related to each other. “It was amazing how they stayed together,” says Tilson. “[Our ancestors] married other Maryland 1838 families and their children did the exact same thing.”

Vogue Arabia’s editor-in-chief fired after only two issues

Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz confirmed her dismissal with a statement to Business of Fashion. "I refused to compromise when I felt the publisher’s approach conflicted with the values which underpin our readers and the role of the editor-in-chief in meeting those values in a truly authentic way." Aljuhani Abdulaziz was tapped in July 2016 and was responsible for Condé Nast International’s first major foray into the Middle Eastern market. Vogue Arabia debuted last year with a dual-language website in Arabic and English, and the first print edition in March featured a veiled Gigi Hadid on the cover. Aljuhani Abdulaziz, a Saudi princess, had previously made ripples in the fashion world with a member’s only boutique in Doha and Riyadh. A new editor has been chosen but not announced. Magazine-making is a tough business, I hear.

Citing racism, many black teachers in the U.K. are unable to advance and may leave the profession

Trigger warning: People concerned about the “culture fit” trope in hiring situations may seize up when they hear this anecdote. One black teacher in the U.K. was told, "Your results are great, you're amazing with the kids, but your face doesn't fit.” In a recent survey, teachers from black and minority ethnic backgrounds (they use the shortened “BME” to describe the cohort) share stories of being held back because of "their faces"; some 60% of BME teachers were considering leaving their professions. Teachers of color also said that any attempts to advocate for themselves branded them as aggressive trouble makers. But it’s the racial bias in the system that prevents teachers from moving up the ranks. "It's institutionalised, it's nothing you wouldn't expect in any profession, but being a teacher you'd expect it to be a little less prevalent," Pran Patel, a teacher for twelve years, told Buzzfeed News.

David Dao, from yellow menace to model minority and back again

Frank Guan has written an important piece that helps deconstruct the historical elements of bigotry and resentment currently in play in the lives of Asian Americans, many of which have been amplified since the election. He starts with the recent incident on United. By leaking his past criminal troubles, “David Dao is being forced out of one narrative, that of the dutiful, nonblack professional, into another narrative: that of the recalcitrant, nonwhite criminal.” People of color are increasingly framed as inherently guilty: The sneaky Chinese “raping our economy”, the Hispanics overrunning our borders, the Muslims who hate our freedoms. While clearly black people remain the central targets of authority, “[t]he social power that permits one to safely refuse the commands of the state will never be extended to anyone who is not clearly middle-class as well as white.” The “model minority” notion was embraced by white elites to congratulate themselves for instituting a meritocratic education system after WWII. If you don't act like middle-class white people after some schooling, what happens next is your fault. But now, an increasingly threatened “majority” is being encouraged to consider all people of color as suspicious interlopers, who are taking what’s rightfully theirs.

What S-Town gets wrong about race

S-Town is the wildly popular podcast from the makers of “Serial” and “This American Life,” and has broken all the records for downloads and listenership. It is a remarkable dive into life in tiny Woodstock, Alabama, with its intrigue, infighting, despair and eccentricity. There is little more I can say about it without spoiling something for someone. But if you have listened already and are prepared to dig into some of the nuances of the reportage, then start with this critique by Maaza Mengiste, who is African-born, and small town American raised. “In towns like this, the hierarchies are rigid and the social lines have solidified over generations. Blood matters. Names matter,” she says. “It is very hard to shift out of perceived notions of who you are in order to make yourself anew.” But race is largely set aside in service of the real story, and that’s a problem. “In producing this podcast, however, the creators made an assumption that rings false, that frankly, rings white: that it is possible to move through this land and simply tuck race into a corner until it's convenient.”

A Survivor betrayal turns into an opportunity for understanding

It was a wrenching twist, even for a series known for emotional drama. But when contestant Jeff Varner outed friend and co-competitor Zeke Smith as transgender during a recent episode of Survivor: Game Changers , the moment was remarkable, in part, for how completely unacceptable it was. In the nine months it took for the episode to air, Smith has had time to look back at his response with well-deserved pride and worked closely with GLAAD to make sure the resources were available for the public at large to better understand the lives of transgender people. “I was really proud of how I responded,” he told People . “I wanted the world to see how much I’d grown and I also thought by showing what happened, maybe it wouldn’t happen to someone else. And something good could come of it.”

