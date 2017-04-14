CEO Daily: Friday, 14th April

Top News

• J.P. Morgan's Jamie Dimon: Trump forecaster



Wall Street appears to be putting greater emphasis on what J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon thinks President Donald Trump will do next, or at least that's how Wall Street analysts handled their Q&A with the executive during the bank's first-quarter results when they took the opportunity to ask him to prognosticate about the next chapter of Trump's presidency. The bank's first-quarter results were good—but the question on investors' minds is if Trump's promised economic reforms will kick in soon enough to sustain the market's recent rally. "I don't want to put odds on it," Dimon told reporters on the call. He called the nine months after the 100 days the "sausage-making period," adding "there will be ups and downs, wins and losses, stuff like that. But it is a pro-growth agenda—tax, infrastructure, regulatory reform—and that is a good thing, all things being equal, and we think if that took place it would help all Americans." Fortune

• Yext enjoys strong IPO debut



Shares of New York-based Yext, an enterprise-software firm, surged in the company's trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday—in the process lifting venture investor spirits about bringing a company to the public markets. Shares for Yext started trading at $14.03 a share, nearly 30% above the offer price, and closed at $13.32 to put the company's market cap at over $1 billion. Yext—which offers businesses online data and mapping services—is the latest in a series of enterprise software firms that have gained traction amid a friendly climate for new IPOs. Others that have been well received are MuleSoft, Okta, and Alteryx. Yext and Alteryx both had pre-IPO valuations under $1 billion in the private markets. The Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

• Abbott, Alere agree to lower price



Abbott Laboratories has agreed to buy Alere at a lower price than previously offered, a move that will end a legal battle between the firms over a merger that would unite two U.S.-based health-care companies. On Friday, Abbott said it would buy Alere for $51 per share in a transaction that values Alere's equity at $5.3 billion. That's 8.6% less than its initial offer. The firms now expect the deal will close by the end of the third quarter. So where did things go awry? Abbott had sued to break up its initial $5.8 billion takeover of the medical-device maker, as it argued the takeover target hid material information about legal and regulatory problems. The transaction was put on hold for more than a year as Alere restated earnings and recalled products—eventually resulting in the lawsuit that was filed by Abbott late last year. Friday's agreement indicates the parties are back on the same page. Bloomberg

• GM adds jobs to self-driving unit



General Motors will add more than 1,100 jobs in California over five years to the company's Cruise Automation unit, as the automaker aims to boost its self-driving efforts after receiving $8 million in state tax credits. The nation's largest auto company is planning to invest $14 million in a new research and development facility in San Francisco that will more than double its current space. GM had paid $1 billion last year to acquire Cruise Automation to help kick start the company's efforts to build autonomous vehicles. Traditional auto firms, like GM, have been making major investments in tech and ride-sharing companies as the industry worries the business of building and selling cars that people drive themselves may shift in the coming years. Reuters

• J.C. Penney postpones some store closures

The department store chain has postponed the liquidation sales and closings of 138 J.C. Penney stores by a few weeks after shopper traffic and sales picked up at those locations. The retailer admitted that the better-than-expected sales and traffic at those locations were likely a “temporary surge,” meaning the stores will still close, just later than planned. Penney, which suffered from stalling sales last year, is intending to focus on stores with greater potential to see a jolt from new initiatives like expanding Sephora beauty shops and remodeling its hair salons. Fortune