Brainstorm Health Daily: April 14, 2017

A new on-site Zika testing system gets FDA blessing. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to digital health firm Nanobiosym's on-site Zika virus testing platform. The company's Gene-RADAR system can be used at the actual hospitals where patients go; it's portable, making it an especially convenient system for Zika virus testing since blood samples don't have to be shipped off to diagnostic labs. Rather than waiting for days and even weeks for a result, Nanobiosym's Zika test can spit out a result within an hour. ( MobiHealthNews )

Two drug makers are suing to stop their products from being used in serial executions in Arkansas. Fresenius and West-Ward Pharmaceuticals are taking legal action to try and stop their drugs from being used to execute seven Arkansas death row inmates in less than two weeks. "The use of the medicines in lethal injections runs counter to the manufacturers’ mission to save and enhance patients’ lives, and carries with it not only a public-health risk, but also reputational, fiscal and legal risks," wrote the companies in a friend of the court filing. ( Huffington Post )

PTC Therapeutics is getting massive pushback on Emflaza. PTC Therapeutics recently made the curious decision to buy Emflaza, a decades-old steroid that previous owner Marathon Pharmaceuticals was able to get approved as a treatment for symptoms of the rare genetic movement disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy. I say "curious" because Marathon came under intense scrutiny for its initial plans to hike the drug's price to $89,000 per year even though it's available for a mere pittance in other countries (and doesn't actually address the root causes of Duchenne, but rather just some of its muscle-wasting symptoms). Now PTC is facing its own challenges as it figures out the proper way to price the treatment—health care payers are questioning why they should buy the treatment when the commonly available and cheap steroid prednisone is just as effective. The price of that drug? About $55 per year. ( FiercePharma )