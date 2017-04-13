Leadership
Search
united airlinesUnited Airlines: Another Nightmarish Passenger Story Emerges
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump’s Tweet About Libraries Is Getting Trolled By Librarians. Here’s Why
President Trump Participates In Roundtable With Women Small Business Owners
native americansNative American Tribes Fear End of Federal Heating Help
Eva Iyotte
Cyber SaturdayMicrosoft’s Quiet Patching of Shadow Brokers’ NSA Hacks Signals Policy Win
US-IT-ECONOMY-MICROSOFT-SHAREHOLDER-computers
president donald trump
Olivier Douliery—Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Politics

Conservative Commentator Jeffrey Lord Calls President Trump the ‘Martin Luther King of Health Care’

Julia Zorthian
Apr 13, 2017

Political commentator Jeffrey Lord described Donald Trump as the "Martin Luther King of health care" on CNN Thursday, shocking his fellow panelists during a segment and setting off a firestorm on social media.

Lord was discussing Trump's proposed healthcare reform on CNN's New Day with anchor Alisyn Camerota and Democratic activist Symone Sanders. He told Camerota he wanted to say something that he knew would "probably drive Symone crazy," and then tried to make a case for the comparison during the segment.

"Think of Donald Trump as the Martin Luther King of health care," Lord said on CNN. "When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the civil rights bill because he said it wasn't popular and he didn't have the votes for it, et cetera. Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm's way to put the pressure on so the bill would be introduced."

When Lord started speaking, Sanders showed immediate surprise at his comparison, and soon explained why she didn't think it was accurate.

"You do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten, dogs were being sicced on them, basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin," Sanders told him. "So let's not equate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize winner—to the vagina-grabbing president, Donald Trump."

Critics on social media directed disbelief towards Lord for making the comparison and towards CNN for having Lord on in the first place.

[CNN]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE