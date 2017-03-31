EU Says Security Won’t Be Brexit Negotiating Chip

By Reuters
March 31, 2017

No party in British talks to leave the European Union is interested in using security issues as a bargaining chip, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday, after Britain warned of weaker cooperation if no deal is struck.

“No one is interested in using security as a bargaining chip,” Tusk told reporters in Brussels. He added that he did not see comments by British officials questioning future security cooperation as a threat.

“It must be a misunderstanding,” Tusk said. “Our partners are decent and wise partners.”

