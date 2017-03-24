Apple's Red iPhone and New iPad Available to Order

Apple’s new iPad and the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 are now available to order on its online store.

As the company promised earlier this week, Apple on Friday made both devices available to order on its retail page. The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 starts at $749. The iPad comes with a $329 starting price.

Apple (AAPL) unveiled both devices in a quiet store update on Tuesday. The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 comes with the same features and components as the iPhone 7 Apple released in September, but now in a new, trademarked red shade. With each (PRODUCT)RED sale, Apple donates an unidentified portion of the proceeds to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

The new iPad replaces Apple’s former iPad Air 2. The device features the company’s A9 processor, which Apple says will allow for strong performance in sophisticated mobile apps and games. Additionally, the tablet features a 9.7-inch Retina display and comes in several variants, depending on desired amount of storage and whether customers want just Wi-Fi connectivity or also want to access the Internet over cellular carrier networks.

Apple said in its announcement this week that it would offer orders on the new iPhone and iPad on Friday and start shipping the device to customers next week. Apple also plans to start selling the new devices in its retail stores next week.

Aside from its new hardware, Apple also announced new Apple Watch watchbands for the spring, as well as an app, called Clips, which lets users create custom short-form videos from their iPhones.

