Apple Unveils New iPad Starting at $329

Apple has updated its online store with some new goodies—and the iPad is chief among those announcements.

The tech company has ditched its earlier iPad Air models and is now referring to its 9.7-inch tablet as just iPad. The newest model sports a 9.7-inch screen and with the company’s patented Retina display, offering a total of 3.1 million pixels for high-quality viewing. It runs on Apple’s A9 processor, which Apple says will offer solid performance for apps and games.

Apple (AAPL) will offer the iPad in silver, gold, and space gray. The Wi-Fi-only model will be on sale for $329. A version that can also connect to carrier networks will cost $459. Apple will offer iPad pre-orders starting on March 24 and make it available online and in stores next week.

The company also made a modest upgrade to its iPad Mini 4. The device starts at the same $399 price tag, but Apple has boosted its storage to 128GB.

