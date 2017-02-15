Michael Simon, the respected tech exec who co-founded LogMeIn in 2003 and took it public six years later, is joining the board of SessionM, which specializes in marketing analytics and personalization technology.

SessionM, like LogMeIn (logm), is based in Boston, and boasts big-name customers like Coca-Cola (ko), AT&T (t), and Kimberly-Clark (kmb).

SessionM’s marketing software helps companies interact with many, perhaps millions, of customers and provide meaningful interactions. It can, for example, recommend other products to a customer based on current or past behavior, whether they’re online or in a physical store.

“You want to interact with a vending machine in real time, and not get an email offer two weeks later,” Simon told Fortune in an exclusive interview.

While there are many marketing analytics services available from the likes of Adobe Systems (adbe), Oracle (ocle), and Salesforce (crm), SessionM fills a void in providing a real-time rules engine, Simon said.

“I got involved for the classic reasons. This is a great, real tech company based in Boston and I like the team. Lars is a classic Boston sort of technologist,” Simon said, referring to SessionM chief executive Lars Albright.

Albright co-founded Quattro Wireless, a mobile advertising tech company that was acquired by Apple (aapl) seven years ago.

SessionM, founded in 2011, has raised just under $74 million from investors including Highland Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Charles River Ventures.

Simon stepped down as LogMeIn chief executive two years ago but remains on the board. He is also a board member at marketing software company HubSpot (hubs).