Valentine’s Day Google Doodle Brings Together Endangered Pangolins

Google is focusing on the important issues for Valentine's Day.

Its Valentine's Google Doodle game involves a long-distance relationship between two pangolins, Wired reports . Pangolins, which are endangered and found through Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, are the most poached mammal in the world.

"These pangolins know in their hearts they’re scaly soulmates," Google ( googl ) said in a blog post. The company is pointing users to learn more about the problems facing pangolins by visiting the WWF website.

In the game, one pangolin travels around the world, learning about romantic gestures in different countries and collecting gifts for the other.