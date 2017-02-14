Trump administrationIvanka Trump Set Social Media on Fire With a Photo of Herself Behind the Oval Office Desk
Valentine’s Day Google Doodle Brings Together Endangered Pangolins

Zamira Rahim
1:42 PM UTC

Google is focusing on the important issues for Valentine's Day.

Its Valentine's Google Doodle game involves a long-distance relationship between two pangolins, Wired reports. Pangolins, which are endangered and found through Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, are the most poached mammal in the world.

"These pangolins know in their hearts they’re scaly soulmates," Google (googl) said in a blog post. The company is pointing users to learn more about the problems facing pangolins by visiting the WWF website.

In the game, one pangolin travels around the world, learning about romantic gestures in different countries and collecting gifts for the other.

