The World’s Most Powerful Women: February 14

When Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visited the White House yesterday, he met with President Donald Trump, First Daughter Ivanka Trump, and female leaders to launch the United States-Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders . The new project is a mouthful, but—hopefully—signals the ascension of women’s economic issues on President Trump’s priority list.

The meeting's high-profile attendees included General Electric Canada CEO Elyse Allan, TransAlta Corp. CEO Dawn Farrell, Accenture North America CEO Julie Sweet, and Monique Leroux, chair of the board of directors for Investissement Québec. Trudeau’s chief of staff Katie Telford, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, and Dina Powell, an assistant to President Trump and a senior counselor for economic initiatives, were also there.

An official from Trudeau’s office reportedly reached out to Trump’s team to talk about working together on women in the workforce, since the subject seems to be a shared interest of the two leaders. President Trump did enter unchartered territory for a Republican when he advocated for six weeks of paid maternity leave on the campaign trail, but his proposal could stand to borrow some elements of Canada's leave policy. New mothers there can take up to 17 weeks of leave. After that, both parents can share another 37 weeks off.

At the meeting yesterday, Trump said , "We must ensure our economy is a place where women can work and thrive." But his own administration has not necessarily reflected the gist of that dictum. Whereas Trudeau has maintained gender parity in his cabinet, just four of Trump's 22 picks for cabinet-level advisors are women.

