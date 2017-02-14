Term Sheet — Tuesday, February 14

OPEN MIC

…Mike Moritz’s op-ed against carried interest, private equity and Stephen Schwarzman:

Anon writes: I have become slightly appalled with how some P.E. and buyout firms are trying to skirt paying taxes. It feels like the rich getting richer. Even if they are barely legal, it just doesn't seem right, does it?

Anon II writes: Worth noting that Sequoia Heritage -- essentially the multi-family office for some of Moritz’s Sequoia partners -- is an investor in private equity funds, including several that use debt to acquire companies and pay themselves dividends.

On The American Investment Council’s response:

David writes: [Their argument on] carried interest taxation is kind of like saying “Just like every other group that gets a tax break they don’t really deserve benefits from said tax break, we (the direct and indirect beneficiaries of lower taxation of carried interest) also benefit from getting a tax break we don’t really deserve.”

As if taxing the P.E. Fund managers’ long-term, results-based bonus compensation like the rest of the world gets taxed on its bonus compensation would actually impact the pensions, charities and endowments. Such B.S.

…On Dick Costolo’s mea culpa about bullying on Twitter:

I sincerely hope that journalists do not give ex-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo any sort of pass or latitude for his farcical reason to not tackle the bullying problem on Twitter. "Not having the moral authority of a founder," what is the world coming to!?

…On the immigration executive order, and business world responses to it:

Chris S. says: Very interesting that VC's and start ups are so concerned about weighing in on political news - it's frankly ridiculous that they should feel like they have to respond. Since the election, I've had four Uber drivers, all immigrants, who were outspoken supporters of Trump. One was after the so-called “ban.” They all want change and progressives should not be able to put words in their mouths.

Paul S writes: I would disagree with you that not responding is the same as support. Yes, this is true in some cases, but it’s not universal. The audience dynamic is the real driver. If your company/product caters to a highly political market, there may be a need to take sides. If it doesn’t, many times the “wait and see” approach is warranted. Rash decisions are rarely right.

There seems to be impatience among CEO’s to be the first to espouse their personal beliefs - and it often trumps (no pun intended) the company.

…On L.A. tech and the Snap IPO:

Ross says: Regarding L.A. locals missing out on "homegrown" opportunities, with The Honest Company, the answer probably lies more in the company’s advisors sensing the desire for a connection to Silicon Valley hands than any L.A. team dropping the ball. Same story for tech types looking to influence D.C. Sherpas reliably guide them to a predictable cast of characters.

Mark writes: L.A. VC's are focused on leading lower risk deals. They only have so much capital and there isn't much room to hide if they screw up. They will happily follow higher risk deals that come from Silicon Valley that have essentially been de-risked by the earlier VCs. Silicon Valley VCs are much more willing to take on high risk deals. They have more money, more ego and more company behind which to hide if one blows up.

On HPE’s “undercorn” acquisition of Simplivity:

Marc writes: It still was a good win for investors despite the fall from Unicorndom. Based on Pitchbook's info on the six rounds of funding and some assumptions about the employee option pool, I estimate that the overall deal was a 2.4x return on aggregate capital invested (~19% Annual Rate of Return) and the founders walked away with north of $40 Million. It's a good strategic step for HPE as the competition from the likes of Nutanix will be pretty stiff. (I assume the last money in, a $175 million round at a $1.16 pre-money valuation, asked for a 1x liquidation preference and that the prior five rounds were all participating preferred.)

Christopher writes: My favorite terms for most of the unicorns is ..... donkeys. It epitomizes the ridiculous hype around these companies that, on average, do not produce good returns for investors.

Slick: It can be complicated and time-consuming to untangle private equity holdings. Wilbur Ross, President Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary, is simply going to keep some of his. Ross plans to hold stakes in 11 investments linked to W.L. Ross & Co., including oil-tanker company Diamond S. Shipping Group. Diamond was a co-investment alongside the Chinese government’s sovereign wealth fund. As the Wall Street Journal notes : “Negotiating with and responding to China will be one of Mr. Ross’s responsibilities as commerce secretary.” Likewise, the commerce department has authority and responsibility to respond to oil spills. Ross said he would only recuse himself of working on oil spills if Diamond S Shipping was involved.

Celebs, they’re just like you: Once you’re famous, any subsequent success in business will always come with an “actually” attached. Stories on Ashton Kutcher’s tech investments marvel at his “ surprising” success , for example. This week, a Bloomberg story on football star Steve Young’s career as a private equity investor declares, whaddayaknow, he’s actually good at investing.

Plenty of athletes and celebrities wind up as window dressing at investment firms, but Young is actually showing up and doing the work, seeing himself as “a deal guy first.” And yet, the story notes, he is still window dressing in a way: He says he continues to appear on ESPN, in part, because his private equity partners “like him to keep a high profile.”