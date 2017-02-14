Most Powerful WomenMatt Lauer Grills Kellyanne Conway About the Timing of Michael Flynn’s Resignation
Photograph by Andrew Harrer — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Wireless

Promotions Lift T-Mobile As Carrier Beats Quarterly Estimates

Reuters
2:01 PM UTC

T-Mobile, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as its promotional offers helped add more subscribers.

T-Mobile (tmus) had a number of promotional offers in the fourth quarter, including a free iPhone 7 offer with eligible trade-in around Black Friday.

Riding on the success of these offers, the company gained market share from rivals Verizon Communications (vz), AT&T (t), and Sprint (s) in an oversaturated U.S. wireless market.

T-Mobile said in January that it added 933,000 postpaid phone subscribers, or those who pay monthly bills, on a net basis, in the three months ended Dec. 31.

Chatter around a deal between T-Mobile and Sprint resurfaced in December after Masayoshi Son, whose SoftBank Group Corp is a majority shareholder in Sprint, pledged a $50 billion investment in the United States.

Asked last week about a renewed merger bid with T-Mobile, Son said he was keeping his options open about Sprint.

T-Mobile's total revenue jumped 23.4% to $10.18 billion.

The company's net income rose to $390 million, or 45 cents per share, for the quarter from $297 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 30 cents per share and revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

