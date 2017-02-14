GoogleValentine’s Day Google Doodle Brings Together Endangered Pangolins
us educationHarvard, Yale and Stanford Take On President Trump’s Immigration Order
Donald Trump Hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau At The White House
mergersInsurers Aetna and Humana Are Scrapping Their $34 Billion Wedding Plans
Major Providers As Obamacare Insurance Co-Ops Struggling With Cash Flow
MattelMattel and Alibaba Join Forces For China E-Commerce Push
Mattel - 2016 New York Toy Fair
The World Drone Prix Dubai 2016 Competition
A drone flies around the track in front of the Dubai's Marina skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 12, 2016.   Razan Alzayani—Bloomberg — Getty Images
Dubai

Dubai Wants a Passenger Drone Ready to Fly in July

Zamira Rahim
12:36 PM UTC

Dubai plans to have a passenger drone ready and flying by the summer.

Mattar al-Tayer, head of Dubai's Roads & Transportation Agency, announced the aim at the World Government Summit, the New York Times reports. He said the drone would begin regular operations in July.

The drone can carry a single passenger weighing up to 220 pounds plus a small suitcase. The chosen model is a EHange 184, a Chinese made drone, which has already flown in Dubai's skies.

The Road and Transportation Agency later said the craft was controlled through 4G mobile internet.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the emirate's leader, had previously said that by 2030 he wanted a quarter of all passenger trips in Dubai to be done by driverless vehicles.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE