A drone flies around the track in front of the Dubai's Marina skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Razan Alzayani—Bloomberg — Getty Images

Dubai Wants a Passenger Drone Ready to Fly in July

Dubai plans to have a passenger drone ready and flying by the summer.

Mattar al-Tayer, head of Dubai's Roads & Transportation Agency, announced the aim at the World Government Summit , the New York Times reports . He said the drone would begin regular operations in July.

The drone can carry a single passenger weighing up to 220 pounds plus a small suitcase. The chosen model is a EHange 184, a Chinese made drone, which has already flown in Dubai's skies.

The Road and Transportation Agency later said the craft was controlled through 4G mobile internet.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the emirate's leader, had previously said that by 2030 he wanted a quarter of all passenger trips in Dubai to be done by driverless vehicles.