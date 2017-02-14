Burger King Is Putting ‘Adult Toys’ in Valentine’s Day Meals

Burger King is offering an adults-only meal at its Israel locations.

Burger King is getting into the Valentine's Day spirit by including adult toys alongside its food.

In a twist on traditional kids meal promotions, the fast food chain is offering an adults-only meal in Israeli outlets only for Valentines Day, AdWeek reports.

The meal comes complete with fries, Whoppers, and beers for two, along with a free romantic adult toy. A YouTube video advertising the promotion says that customers will find either a blindfold, feather duster tickler or head massager with their meal.

Burger King France also debuted its rather more sedate Valentine's Cup recently , allowing couples could drink out of one cup using two straws.

