Tom BradyTom Brady and LeBron James’s Next Great Opponent: Machines
DiversityWhy EY Wants Employees to Talk about Politics at Work
NokiaYour Favorite Dumb Phone From 17 Years Ago Is Relaunching Next Week
Nokia 3310 mobile phone, 2000.
ElectricityWind Power Has Crossed a Significant Milestone in America
Close-up of wind mill in the Rosalia Wind Farm near Oaksdale
screen-shot-2017-02-14-at-11-13-09-am
Burger King is offering an adults-only meal at its Israel locations.
Burger King

Burger King Is Putting ‘Adult Toys’ in Valentine’s Day Meals

Zamira Rahim
5:01 PM UTC

Burger King is getting into the Valentine's Day spirit by including adult toys alongside its food.

In a twist on traditional kids meal promotions, the fast food chain is offering an adults-only meal in Israeli outlets only for Valentines Day, AdWeek reports.

The meal comes complete with fries, Whoppers, and beers for two, along with a free romantic adult toy. A YouTube video advertising the promotion says that customers will find either a blindfold, feather duster tickler or head massager with their meal.

Burger King France also debuted its rather more sedate Valentine's Cup recently, allowing couples could drink out of one cup using two straws.

[AdWeek]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE