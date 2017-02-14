Burger King Is Putting ‘Adult Toys’ in Valentine’s Day Meals

Burger King is getting into the Valentine's Day spirit by including adult toys alongside its food.
In a twist on traditional kids meal promotions, the fast food chain is offering an adults-only meal in Israeli outlets only for Valentines Day, AdWeek reports.
The meal comes complete with fries, Whoppers, and beers for two, along with a free romantic adult toy. A YouTube video advertising the promotion says that customers will find either a blindfold, feather duster tickler or head massager with their meal.
Burger King France also debuted its rather more sedate Valentine's Cup recently, allowing couples could drink out of one cup using two straws.