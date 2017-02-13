Your Valentine’s Day Chocolate May Be Cheaper This Year

There's a good chance that last-minute box of chocolates will be cheaper this Valentine's Day.

Cocoa supplies in West Africa and Latin America, (which account for 70% of the world's chocolate supply), are booming this year, Bloomberg reports — an output that has pushed cocoa futures to the lowest level in nine years. Those low levels means buying chocolate just got cheaper for candy manufacturers like Mondelez ( mdlz ) , according to Bloomberg, who then pass on a small savings to consumers. That's good news, especially considering shoppers are slated to spend $1.8 billion on candy for Valentine's Day .

“Production is going to be much higher, and that’s why prices are falling,” Donald Selkin, the New York-based chief market strategist at Newbridge Securities, first told Bloomberg. To reverse the trend, “you need civil unrest in these typically unstable African countries or a pickup in demand,” he said.

Hedge funds are also predicting that coca prices will keep falling, Bloomberg reports — meaning you can fill your chocolate craving at a cheaper price even after your Valentine's Day celebrations.