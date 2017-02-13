Whether you think Valentine's Day is a celebration of love or a made up Hallmark holiday, if you're in a relationship, chances are you're in the market for a gift. The National Retail Federation found that U.S. consumers are expected to spend an average of $136.57 this Valentine's Day on gifts like chocolates and flowers.

But, you don't have to pay full price for presents. Use these 101 Valentine's Day deals for cheap ways to say "I love you."

Valentine’s Day Deals on Flowers

Flowers are the most enduring symbol of Valentine's Day with consumers planning to spend $2 billion on the perishable gift. You can make her day with the perfect bouquet for less.

1-800-Flowers: Use your American Express card to get a one-time $15 statement credit with a minimum $50 order.

Use your American Express card to get a one-time $15 statement credit with a minimum $50 order. BloomThat: Get 15 percent off bouquets with code LYFTVDAY.

Get 15 percent off bouquets with code LYFTVDAY. FromYouFlowers: Save 20 percent on Valentine's Day flowers with guaranteed delivery on the 14th. Order before 3 p.m. in the delivery zip code and use coupon code 11G.

Save 20 percent on Valentine's Day flowers with guaranteed delivery on the 14th. Order before 3 p.m. in the delivery zip code and use coupon code 11G. FTD: Get steep discounts on several Valentine's Day bouquets, including a dozen long-stemmed mixed roses with a vase for $19.99 on sale from $39.99.

Get steep discounts on several Valentine's Day bouquets, including a dozen long-stemmed mixed roses with a vase for $19.99 on sale from $39.99. Proflowers: Get 20 percent off a wide array of Valentine's Day bouquets and gifts. Simply click the "activate discount" button on the site's Valentine's Day section. A minimum $29 order is required.

Get 20 percent off a wide array of Valentine's Day bouquets and gifts. Simply click the "activate discount" button on the site's Valentine's Day section. A minimum $29 order is required. ProPlants: Shop a variety of flowers and plants starting at $29.99.

Shop a variety of flowers and plants starting at $29.99. SendFlowers.com: Enjoy steep discounts on Valentine's Day flowers, such as a dozen red roses slashed from $79.99 to $39.99. Same day delivery is also available on certain orders.

Enjoy steep discounts on Valentine's Day flowers, such as a dozen red roses slashed from $79.99 to $39.99. Same day delivery is also available on certain orders. The Bouqs: Send a variety of farm to table and artisan floral bouquets to your sweetheart starting at $50.

Valentine’s Day Offers on Chocolate, Candy, Wine and More

What's Valentine's Day without chocolate? A very disappointed sweet tooth. If you don't feel like running to the store for candy, you can make a homemade gift by dipping these foods in chocolate .

1-800-Baskets.com: Bring romance home with a decadent chocolate and fruit fondue basket for $59.99.

Bring romance home with a decadent chocolate and fruit fondue basket for $59.99. Afternoon Delight: Enjoy a six-bottle variety pack of Moscato wines, plus free shipping, for $59.94.

Enjoy a six-bottle variety pack of Moscato wines, plus free shipping, for $59.94. Benevelo: Choose from an assortment of chocolates and candies from $11.99 and up.

Toast to your love with three California red wines for just $69.99

Toast to your love with three California red wines for just $69.99 or choose from one of these top-rated wines under $20 . Corso's Cookies: Become a preferred subscriber and get 35 percent off your first order and free shipping with code SHIPFREE.

Become a preferred subscriber and get 35 percent off your first order and free shipping with code SHIPFREE. Custom Tobacco: Get 10 percent off your first order of premium personalized cigars with code FIRST at checkout.

Get 10 percent off your first order of premium personalized cigars with code FIRST at checkout. Dylan's Candy Bar: Use code TREATYOSELF and get 20 percent off all sour candy purchases online.

Use code TREATYOSELF and get 20 percent off all sour candy purchases online. Edible Arrangements: A variety of deals and discounts are available for Valentine's Day-themed gifts, including $30 off a bouquet of chocolate-dipped strawberries.

A variety of deals and discounts are available for Valentine's Day-themed gifts, including $30 off a bouquet of chocolate-dipped strawberries. Fannie May: Get free ground shipping on fine chocolate orders of $59 or more with code 46502.

Get free ground shipping on fine chocolate orders of $59 or more with code 46502. Godiva: Looking to impress? Godiva is offering free shipping on all luxury gift orders over $60.

Looking to impress? Godiva is offering free shipping on all luxury gift orders over $60. Harry & David: Send him a box of sea salt caramels for $39, plus get an extra 10 percent off by signing up for emails.

Send him a box of sea salt caramels for $39, plus get an extra 10 percent off by signing up for emails. Jelly Belly: Get 15 percent off orders of $39 or more with code YOUSAVE15.

Get 15 percent off orders of $39 or more with code YOUSAVE15. Lang's Chocolates: Pull double duty with a gift of 12 long stem chocolate roses for $60.

Pull double duty with a gift of 12 long stem chocolate roses for $60. Macy's: Get a four-piece pink Clarisonic Cleansing Gift Set for $105.12, plus free shipping. That's a savings of $165.88.

Get a four-piece pink Clarisonic Cleansing Gift Set for $105.12, plus free shipping. That's a savings of $165.88. Massage Envy: Get a free $25 promo card when you buy $100 in gift cards or a free $50 promo card when you buy $150 in gift cards. Valid through Feb. 14.

Get a free $25 promo card when you buy $100 in gift cards or a free $50 promo card when you buy $150 in gift cards. Valid through Feb. 14. Melissa & Doug: Get 15 percent off items online with code VDAY15.

Get 15 percent off items online with code VDAY15. Monogram Online: Get 35 percent off select Valentine's items with code SALE35.

Get 35 percent off select Valentine's items with code SALE35. Mrs. Fields: Enjoy 10 percent off sitewide with code VALENTINE.

Enjoy 10 percent off sitewide with code VALENTINE. My M&Ms: Design your very own M&Ms as part of a gift package. Packages start at $29.99.

Design your very own M&Ms as part of a gift package. Packages start at $29.99. Personal Creations: Personalize a wide variety of gifts with 10 percent off with code SRCH10OFF.

Personalize a wide variety of gifts with 10 percent off with code SRCH10OFF. Perfumania: Receive 30 percent off, plus free shipping, with code BEMINE.

Receive 30 percent off, plus free shipping, with code BEMINE. Sees.com: Get free shipping on all Valentine's Day chocolate gift orders over $60.

Get free shipping on all Valentine's Day chocolate gift orders over $60. Sharri's Berries: Get two heart-shaped cheesecakes for $39.99.

Get two heart-shaped cheesecakes for $39.99. Sprinkles Cupcakes: For $55, send your Valentine an XOX box of 12 decorated chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, red velvet and dark chocolate flavored cupcakes. Price varies by location.

For $55, send your Valentine an XOX box of 12 decorated chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, red velvet and dark chocolate flavored cupcakes. Price varies by location. The Gourmet Cookie Company: Say "I love you" with fresh, gourmet cookies. Gift boxes range from $39.99 to $49.99.

Say "I love you" with fresh, gourmet cookies. Gift boxes range from $39.99 to $49.99. The Popcorn Factory: Take $10.20 off a two-gallon, three-flavor celebration dots tin.

Take $10.20 off a two-gallon, three-flavor celebration dots tin. Wolferman's: Does your sweetie have a sweet tooth? Choose from an array of cakes, cookies and treats galore starting at just $19.99.

Deals on Valentine’s Day Restaurants

Lovebirds will spend $3.8 billion this Valentine's on an evening out. If dinner at a restaurant with your squeeze is on your calendar, plan ahead with these deals and discounts.

Bucca di Beppo: From Feb. 12-14, get a heart-shaped lasagna, small mixed green or Caesar salad, small garlic bread and three chocolate chip cannoli. Dine in only.

From Feb. 12-14, get a heart-shaped lasagna, small mixed green or Caesar salad, small garlic bread and three chocolate chip cannoli. Dine in only. Bertucci's: Get two starters, two entrees and shared dessert for just $35. Or enjoy one starter, one entree and a dessert for $19.99.

Get two starters, two entrees and shared dessert for just $35. Or enjoy one starter, one entree and a dessert for $19.99. California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35 from Feb. 10-14.

Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35 from Feb. 10-14. Chili's: Get a three-course dinner for just $10 per person. The deal includes a starter salad, several entree options and a dessert.

Get a three-course dinner for just $10 per person. The deal includes a starter salad, several entree options and a dessert. Elephant Bar Restaurant: Enjoy a three-course meal for $29.99 per person. Add a bottle of Love Noir wine for $19.99. Valid through Feb. 18.

Enjoy a three-course meal for $29.99 per person. Add a bottle of Love Noir wine for $19.99. Valid through Feb. 18. Fleming's: From Feb. 10-19, enjoy a four-course Valentine's Day Prix Fix menu for two with wine for $89.99 per person.

From Feb. 10-19, enjoy a four-course Valentine's Day Prix Fix menu for two with wine for $89.99 per person. Get Maine Lobster: Enjoy a dinner for two of fresh lobster tails and crab for $99.99.

Enjoy a dinner for two of fresh lobster tails and crab for $99.99. Island Prime: For $74.95 each, enjoy one appetizer and one main course per person, plus a dessert to share.

For $74.95 each, enjoy one appetizer and one main course per person, plus a dessert to share. Krystal: For just $9.99, couples can share eight classic Krystals, a dozen fried shrimp, fries and either two chocolate chip cookies or cherry ICEEs.

For just $9.99, couples can share eight classic Krystals, a dozen fried shrimp, fries and either two chocolate chip cookies or cherry ICEEs. Lawry's: Enjoy a Valentine's Day dinner for two and drinks for just $125. Surprise your date with a preordered red rose and mini truffle box for $25.

Enjoy a Valentine's Day dinner for two and drinks for just $125. Surprise your date with a preordered red rose and mini truffle box for $25. Maggiano's: Start your meal with an appetizer or two side salads, followed by two entrees and a dessert to share for $85. Includes wine.

Start your meal with an appetizer or two side salads, followed by two entrees and a dessert to share for $85. Includes wine. Mitchell's Fish Market: Dine on lobsters and shrimp-stuffed sea bass for $32.99 each.

Dine on lobsters and shrimp-stuffed sea bass for $32.99 each. Olive Garden: Enjoy endless helpings of classic Italian dishes starting at $11.99 each.

Enjoy endless helpings of classic Italian dishes starting at $11.99 each. Omaha Steaks: Indulge your valentine with a dinner of two 6-oz. filet mignons, two 6-oz. lobster tails, two 12-oz. trays of garlic mashed potatoes and four chocolate lava cakes for $99.99, a $77 savings.

Indulge your valentine with a dinner of two 6-oz. filet mignons, two 6-oz. lobster tails, two 12-oz. trays of garlic mashed potatoes and four chocolate lava cakes for $99.99, a $77 savings. Ruby Tuesday: Make your meal even more memorable from Feb. 10-19 by adding on a lobster tail for $5.99, crab cakes for $3.99 or grilled shrimp for $3.99.

Get a four-course dinner and sparkling wine toast for two for $60. Valid Feb. 12-13.

Get a four-course dinner and sparkling wine toast for two for $60. Valid Feb. 12-13. Then toast to your love on Valentine's Day with one of these incredible bottles of bubbly under $20 . Starbucks: Sip on one of the best deals at Starbucks and try their special Valentine's Day "Molten Chocolate" drinks. The Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino and Molten Hot Chocolate are available through Feb. 14 only.

Sip on one of the best deals at Starbucks and try their special Valentine's Day "Molten Chocolate" drinks. The Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino and Molten Hot Chocolate are available through Feb. 14 only. Steak 'n Shake: Try one of their three Valentine's Day-themed milkshakes for $3.69 each.

Try one of their three Valentine's Day-themed milkshakes for $3.69 each. TGI Fridays: Enjoy dinner for two for just $30, plus half-priced bottles of wine from Feb. 9-15.

Valentine’s Day Packages, Travel and Hotels

Sometimes the best Valentine's Day gift is the one that gets you out of town for a few days. Plan a romantic weekend getaway with these deals.

Air France: Planning on going all out for Valentine's Day this year? Round-trip tickets to Paris start at just $509 through April 6. No code needed.

Planning on going all out for Valentine's Day this year? Round-trip tickets to Paris start at just $509 through April 6. No code needed. Amtrak: Take 20 percent off Missouri River Runner tickets through March 31 with code V871. Blackout dates are Feb. 17 and 20.

Take 20 percent off Missouri River Runner tickets through March 31 with code V871. Blackout dates are Feb. 17 and 20. Caesar's Entertainment: Rooms start at $30 a night when you book by Feb. 13 for travel through Nov. 30. Use code NYNA17.

Rooms start at $30 a night when you book by Feb. 13 for travel through Nov. 30. Use code NYNA17. Cruise Direct: All February cruises departing from Miami start at $259 when booked by Feb. 27. No coupon code needed.

All February cruises departing from Miami start at $259 when booked by Feb. 27. No coupon code needed. ebookers: Save as much as 40 percent at worldwide participating hotels through Feb. 27. No coupon code needed.

Save as much as 40 percent at worldwide participating hotels through Feb. 27. No coupon code needed. Lyft: Ride to dinner in style with a $25 new user credit with code LYFTON25.

Ride to dinner in style with a $25 new user credit with code LYFTON25. Marriott: Participating hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America are offering 15 percent off through Feb. 26. Use code 7YJ.

Participating hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America are offering 15 percent off through Feb. 26. Use code 7YJ. Pleasant Hawaiian Holidays: Get $600 off per booking on packages to Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea and other island hot spots in the South Pacific. Vacations must be booked by Mar. 26 for travel through Dec. 31, 2017.

Get $600 off per booking on packages to Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea and other island hot spots in the South Pacific. Vacations must be booked by Mar. 26 for travel through Dec. 31, 2017. Renaissance Hotels: Book between Feb. 13-16 for a romantic getaway that includes breakfast for two, deluxe accommodations, late checkout, a floral arrangement, candle and Valentine's cocktails. Use code RHO.

Book between Feb. 13-16 for a romantic getaway that includes breakfast for two, deluxe accommodations, late checkout, a floral arrangement, candle and Valentine's cocktails. Use code RHO. Rooms101.com: For $319, enjoy a three-night Las Vegas getaway at the Luxor, plus two gondola ride tickets.

For $319, enjoy a three-night Las Vegas getaway at the Luxor, plus two gondola ride tickets. Travelocity: Save $20 on any purchase of $100 or more with code 20RED.

Save $20 on any purchase of $100 or more with code 20RED. Tropicana Atlantic City: Rates start at $49 a night when you use coupon code TML47.

Rates start at $49 a night when you use coupon code TML47. The Knickerbocker Hotel: Splurge on a New York City getaway. The $10,000 one-night package includes a suite, champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and roses upon arrival; an in-suite blow-out for her; in-suite lingerie fitting for her; an upscale shave for him; in-suite dinner for two and in-suite breakfast for two.

Valentine’s Day Deals for Jewelry

Few profit more from Valentine's Day than your local jeweler. Consumers plan to shell out $4.3 billion this year on jewels to show their love — but you don't have to pay full price.

Alex and Ani: Get free ground shipping on orders over $75.

Get free ground shipping on orders over $75. Helzberg Diamonds: The jeweler's Valentine's Day Gift Guide is packed with discounts, like $299 for a heart pendant that was $499.

The jeweler's Valentine's Day Gift Guide is packed with discounts, like $299 for a heart pendant that was $499. Kevin Jewelers: Use coupon code BIRTHSTONE16 to take 15 percent off February birthstone purchases.

Use coupon code BIRTHSTONE16 to take 15 percent off February birthstone purchases. Kay: Get $75 off a jewelry purchase of $299 or more with code AC10000001010.

Get $75 off a jewelry purchase of $299 or more with code AC10000001010. Kmart: Get 70 percent off select Jaclyn Smith jewelry boxes, starting at $5.99.

Get 70 percent off select Jaclyn Smith jewelry boxes, starting at $5.99. Kohl's: Get $10 gifts of $50 or more with code HAPPYVDAY.

Get $10 gifts of $50 or more with code HAPPYVDAY. Krafty Chix: Give her a personalized charm necklace with choice of birthstone, accent charm and initial for just $19.99.

Give her a personalized charm necklace with choice of birthstone, accent charm and initial for just $19.99. Overstock: Save up to 70 percent on watches and jewelry.

Save up to 70 percent on watches and jewelry. Peoples: Use coupon code AMETHYST20AFF to save 20 percent on February birthstone purchases through Feb. 28.

Use coupon code AMETHYST20AFF to save 20 percent on February birthstone purchases through Feb. 28. Zale's: The Zale's Valentine's Day Special offers hefty discounts on a range of love-themed jewelry. Take another $50 by joining the mailing list.

Valentine’s Day Gifts That Give Back

Getting something for your sweetie is nice, but when that gift also gives back, you win twice.

Free People Dusk 'Til Dawn Metallic Choker: Your entire $32 purchase will be donated to Girls, Inc.

Your entire $32 purchase will be donated to Girls, Inc. Free People 3-Candle Gift Box Set: Your entire $95 purchase will go to the Clean Water Fund.

Your entire $95 purchase will go to the Clean Water Fund. Toms Shoes: For every pair of shoes sold, a pair will be donated to someone in need.

For every pair of shoes sold, a pair will be donated to someone in need. Warby Parker: Buy a pair of glasses and the cost equivalent will be made to the company's nonprofit partners.

Buy a pair of glasses and the cost equivalent will be made to the company's nonprofit partners. Skyline Socks: For every pair purchased, a pair will be donated to someone in need.

For every pair purchased, a pair will be donated to someone in need. Better World Books: For every book bought, a donation will be made to Feed the Children or Books for Africa.

For every book bought, a donation will be made to Feed the Children or Books for Africa. Twice as Warm: For every winter item bought, one will be donated to a local shelter.

For every winter item bought, one will be donated to a local shelter. People Water: For every reusable water bottle bought, the equivalent amount of clean water is donated to a person in need.

Valentine’s Day Deals for One

So you're not in a relationship, so what? Celebrate your singledom or look for love — for less — with one of these fun deals.

Cupid's Undie Run: Use code PANTSOFF20 to get 20 percent off registration for the charity 1-mile fun run in various cities across the U.S.

Use code PANTSOFF20 to get 20 percent off registration for the charity 1-mile fun run in various cities across the U.S. Domino's Pizza: Enjoy a medium two-topping pizza for $8.99 with code 9204.

Enjoy a medium two-topping pizza for $8.99 with code 9204. eHarmony: Find your match online for just $15.95 a month for 12 months. Use code EHCODE12.

Find your match online for just $15.95 a month for 12 months. Use code EHCODE12. Google Play: Get four months free if you are a new subscriber.

Get four months free if you are a new subscriber. Hooters: "Shred 'Em and Forget 'Em." Get 10 free wings when you buy 10 by shredding a picture of your ex-flame at Hooters.com or at your local Hooters location.

"Shred 'Em and Forget 'Em." Get 10 free wings when you buy 10 by shredding a picture of your ex-flame at Hooters.com or at your local Hooters location. SoloTrekker4U.com: Save up to 68 percent on tours and lodging for singles.

Save up to 68 percent on tours and lodging for singles. Vudu: Get an extra 20 percent off your digital purchase or rental with code THENEWDAY.

Other Valentine’s Day Deals

Some people are looking for gifts that don't fit into your typical Valentine's Day box. Here are a few good places to start.

At-A-Glance: Enjoy free shipping throughout February when you spend $50 or more. Use coupon code FREEAT50.

Enjoy free shipping throughout February when you spend $50 or more. Use coupon code FREEAT50. Dealficks Movie Tickets: Download and use the app to save up to 60 percent on tickets and snacks.

Download and use the app to save up to 60 percent on tickets and snacks. Five Star: Coupon code FREEAT50 gets you free shipping through all of February on orders over $50.

Coupon code FREEAT50 gets you free shipping through all of February on orders over $50. FoodStirs: Free shipping on all orders over $50 from the Valentine's Day Shop, as well on all subscriptions of three, six and 12 months.

Free shipping on all orders over $50 from the Valentine's Day Shop, as well on all subscriptions of three, six and 12 months. Mead: Use coupon code FREEAT50 to get free shipping on orders of at least $50 throughout the month of February.

Use coupon code FREEAT50 to get free shipping on orders of at least $50 throughout the month of February. Photo Barn: Get a free customized wooden photo heart and pay just $9.99 for shipping with code LUVHEARTS.

Get a free customized wooden photo heart and pay just $9.99 for shipping with code LUVHEARTS. Picture People: Create custom Valentine's Day cards for loved ones and save $10 off every $50 you spend with this coupon .

Create custom Valentine's Day cards for loved ones and save $10 off every $50 you spend with this coupon . Target: Get $5 and free shipping with code CANDY.

Get $5 and free shipping with code CANDY. Walgreens Photo: Get 30 percent off orders with code ALLNEW30.

For most couples, Valentine's Day means pulling out your wallet. You won't have to dig too deep, however, if you know where to look for the best Cupid-approved deals and discounts .

