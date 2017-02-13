BrexitSonos Is Blaming Brexit for a 25% Price Hike
Sonos And Blue Note Records Celebrate 75 Years Of Jazz Music And The Launch Of The Blue Note Limited Edition Sonos Speaker At The Iconic Capitol Records Tower In Hollywood
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump Gathered These Female CEOs to Meet with the President and Justin Trudeau
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-POLICY FORUM
BitcoinTrial Set Over Bitcoin Exchange Linked to J.P. Morgan Hack Probe
U.S. Banks Post Near-Record Profits In Second Quarter Of 2014
UberHundreds of Uber Drivers in Qatar Go On Strike After Price Cuts
Scenes Of Qatar 2014
Uber

Uber Is Making a Massive Map of Asia

Tara John
1:28 PM UTC

Ride-hailing app Uber began mapping the streets of Singapore on Monday, as it expands its internal mapping program to Asia for the first time.

Uber, which announced a $500 million expansion of its internal mapping program in July 2016, said in a blog post that some of third party map data, such as oceanic topography, was not relevant for its needs. The mapping project stems from its complicated relationship with Google, with both companies keeping each other at arms length due to competing priorities, such as Google's Waze partnering with Uber competitor Lyft.

The company plans to equip driver's vehicles with mapping devices in Singapore in its effort to "know a lot more about, like traffic patterns and precise pick-up and drop-off locations" Uber said."We need to be able to provide a seamless experience in parts of the world where there aren’t detailed maps — or street signs."

The effort follows similar Uber mapping projects in the U.S., Mexico, South Africa, Canada and Australia.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE