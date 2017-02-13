The Broadsheet: February 13th

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Valentina (@valzarya) here. Adele dominates the Grammys, Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway are going at it on Twitter, and Marissa Mayer’s in hot water with Congress. Have a productive Monday—and be sure to check out tomorrow’s Broadsheet. We have a very special guest editor queued up and you won’t want to miss her.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Adele dominates. Women swept the Grammy Awards last night, with Adele winning a total of five awards, including album of the year for 25 and both record and song of the year for the hit “Hello.” She is the only artist to win album, record and song of the year twice. Beyonce, the artist whom Adele was up against in all major categories, won an award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade, which many—including her competitor—felt was not enough recognition. “My view is kind of what the…does she have to do to win album of the year? I felt this album showed another side to her that we haven’t seen and I felt blessed to be brought into that situation,” Adele said after her wins.
For her part, Queen Bey delivered a show-stopping performance about motherhood. “It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty…so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys, and see themselves,” she said in her acceptance speech.
While awards night puts the spotlight on female artists, it obscures the fact that it remains difficult for women to break into the music industry at every level. According to an analysis by New York Magazine‘s Kelsey McKinney, only 22% of songs in 2016’s Top 40 were sung by women. Interestingly, this gender disparity is a fairly recent phenomenon, finds Concordia University sociologist Marc Lafrance. In 1997, exclusively male artists made 54% of hits, while female artists made 41% (the remaining 5% of songs were made by artists of both genders together). However, starting around 2004, the number of hits by men increased dramatically and the share of songs performed by women steadily dropped.
According to Lafrance, the drop-off is related to the music industry’s digitization: Along with music’s move online came increased scrutiny on the artists themselves, an effect that Lafrance believes has been detrimental to women. His theory is that, because female artists have to deal with tabloid culture in a way that few male artists do, it has become more difficult for them to maintain focus on their careers.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Powerful women pow wow. President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau are hosting a roundtable discussion about women in the workforce today, thanks to the influence of Ivanka Trump. The two countries have also launched a joint task to “focus on ensuring women enter and stay in the work force and addressing barriers facing female entrepreneurs.” Participants in the new group include top female executives from the U.S. and Canada, including Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland, Accenture North America CEO Julie Sweet, GM CEO Mary Barra, GE vice chair Beth Comstock and Trudeau’s chief of staff Katie Telford.
• Dear Lloyd, Love Liz. Two female senators are putting pressure on Goldman Sachs’ CEO to explain the extent to which the bank is influencing Donald Trump’s policies. In a letter to bank chief Lloyd Blankfein, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) inquired as to whether Goldman Sachs swayed the president’s decision to sign an executive order that could weaken the Dodd-Frank Act. The senators also point out that Trump’s administration is full of Goldman Sachs alumni (including Dina Powell, former president of the bank’s charitable foundation).
• Mayer in more hot water. U.S. senators rebuked Marissa Mayer on Friday for Yahoo’s failure to answer questions about its data breaches and for abruptly canceling a recent meeting with congressional staffers. In a letter to the Yahoo CEO, senators said the “last-minute” meeting cancellation “has prompted concerns about the company’s willingness to deal with Congress with complete candor about these recent events.”
• A Clinton-Conway tweet-off. Donald Trump isn’t the only one picking fights on Twitter. On Thursday, Hillary Clinton tweeted “3-0” in reference to the unanimous decision by a three-judge panel in federal appeals court to continue to block the president’s immigration ban. Top presidential aide Kellyanne Conway was quick with a comeback: “PA, WI, MI”—a nod to three key states that Clinton lost during the election.
• Girls just wanna have fun. Women have become significantly more likely to work into their 60s and 70s: Nearly 30% of women ages 65 to 69 are working (up from 15% in the late 1980s), and 18% of women ages 70 to 74 are employed (up from 8%). The decision to keep earning a paycheck isn’t necessarily a welcome one for all women, but many report that they’re staying in the workforce because they’re having “too much fun” to retire.
• Greta’s got no regrets. In this wide-ranging interview with Politico, Greta Van Susteren says she has no regrets—“None. Zero. None.”—about leaving Fox News, her home network of 14 years. But she does have a request for her former employer and television in general: Put more women in prime time.
MPW INSIDER MONDAYS
Each week, Fortune asks our Insider Network—an online community of prominent people in business and beyond—for career and leadership advice. Here’s some of the best of what we heard last week.
• Getting technical. Marivi Stuchinsky, chief technology officer at Farmers Insurance, shares her story of taking night classes for her engineering degree while working full-time.
• Millennial mindset. Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden writes that assuming the mental outlook of your younger employees will open your business to new ways of thinking. Give them the chance to weigh in.
• One-woman show. When you’re one of the few women working in your field, obsessing about being outnumbered by men is the very thing you shouldn’t do, explains Mary Godwin, VP of Operations at Qumulo. At the end of the day, your male colleagues just want you to be good at your job.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• A designer dare. Dia&Co, a clothing subscription service for women sizes 14 and above, tells Fortune that it has closed an $18 million Series A round, led by Sequoia Capital. Last week, the company took out a full-page ad in The New York Times challenging the fashion world “to start designing for women of all sizes” and launched a social media campaign under the hashtag #movefashionforward.
• The other Star Wars women. In the 89-year history of the Academy Awards, only three women have ever been nominated for an Oscar in visual effects. This is a statistic that the women of Industrial Light & Magic—the special-effects studio founded by George Lucas and behind the visual effects of blockbuster franchises like Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park—hope to change.
• S(u)rving justice. Laura Dunn has helped trigger at least 120 federal sexual violence investigations of colleges around the country through her non-profit SurvJustice. Yet the 31-year-old—herself a victim of campus rape—wants more: “I want to be Gloria Allred big. People know if your civil rights get violated, you go to the ACLU. I want people to know if you get raped, you go to SurvJustice.”
• Saturday night stars. I can’t get enough of Kate McKinnon’s and Melissa McCarthy’s Saturday Night Live performances. In case you missed them: McKinnon reprised her role as Kellyanne Conway (with a striking resemblance to Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction) while McCarthy came back on the show as White House press secretary Sean Spicer (a.k.a “Spicey.”)
ON MY RADAR
