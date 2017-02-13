The Broadsheet: February 13th

• Adele dominates. Women swept the Grammy Awards last night, with Adele winning a total of five awards, including album of the year for 25 and both record and song of the year for the hit “Hello.” She is the only artist to win album, record and song of the year twice. Beyonce, the artist whom Adele was up against in all major categories, won an award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade, which many—including her competitor—felt was not enough recognition. “My view is kind of what the…does she have to do to win album of the year? I felt this album showed another side to her that we haven’t seen and I felt blessed to be brought into that situation,” Adele said after her wins.

For her part, Queen Bey delivered a show-stopping performance about motherhood. “It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty…so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys, and see themselves,” she said in her acceptance speech.

While awards night puts the spotlight on female artists, it obscures the fact that it remains difficult for women to break into the music industry at every level. According to an analysis by New York Magazine‘s Kelsey McKinney, only 22% of songs in 2016’s Top 40 were sung by women. Interestingly, this gender disparity is a fairly recent phenomenon, finds Concordia University sociologist Marc Lafrance. In 1997, exclusively male artists made 54% of hits, while female artists made 41% (the remaining 5% of songs were made by artists of both genders together). However, starting around 2004, the number of hits by men increased dramatically and the share of songs performed by women steadily dropped.

According to Lafrance, the drop-off is related to the music industry’s digitization: Along with music’s move online came increased scrutiny on the artists themselves, an effect that Lafrance believes has been detrimental to women. His theory is that, because female artists have to deal with tabloid culture in a way that few male artists do, it has become more difficult for them to maintain focus on their careers.