A view of Sargento cheese on display at the Food Network Magazine Cooking School 2016 at The International Culinary Center on November 5, 2016. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Food Network Magazine

Cheese maker Sargento is recalling seven product lines amid Listeria fears.

After the company that supplied Sargento with Longhorn Colby Cheese—Deutsch Kase Haus—told Sargento that its product might be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes , Sargento issued a recall Sunday .

No illnesses have been reported yet.

Sargento is recalling these two lines of cheeses:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby , 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B” Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17"

"Out of an abundance of caution," Sargento has also issued recalls for five other product lines that were packaged in the same place as the two above:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B” Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B” Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “F28JUN17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

"We are closely monitoring and gathering information on the national recall," Sargento wrote.