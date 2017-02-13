mobile appsHere’s Why Angry Birds Is the Most-Banned Mobile App By Businesses
One of NASA’s Directors on Getting Into Such a Unique Career Path

Adriana Schwarz
8:00 AM UTC

On the newest episode of our podcast Fortune Unfiltered we feature Phil McAlister, the Director of Commercial Spaceflight Development at NASA. He began his career as a scuba diver but in 1981 and his passion shifted. When he saw the space shuttle Columbia land, he knew he wanted to work in the industry. Today, he is still living out his dream. He started out in the private sector of the aerospace industry and now has over 20 years of experience in civil, military, and commercial space programs. Listen to this week’s episode of Fortune Unfiltered to learn more about his unique journey into this unique industry.

Click here to listen to other Fortune Unfiltered episodes.

