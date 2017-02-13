BrexitSonos Is Blaming Brexit for a 25% Price Hike
Sonos And Blue Note Records Celebrate 75 Years Of Jazz Music And The Launch Of The Blue Note Limited Edition Sonos Speaker At The Iconic Capitol Records Tower In Hollywood
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump Gathered These Female CEOs to Meet with the President and Justin Trudeau
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-POLICY FORUM
BitcoinTrial Set Over Bitcoin Exchange Linked to J.P. Morgan Hack Probe
U.S. Banks Post Near-Record Profits In Second Quarter Of 2014
UberHundreds of Uber Drivers in Qatar Go On Strike After Price Cuts
Scenes Of Qatar 2014
Mark Fields, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., listens during a news conference outside the White House after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Mark Fields, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., listens during a news conference outside the White House after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Ford

This Is What Scares Ford’s CEO About Self-Driving Cars

Tara John
2:10 PM UTC

Ford CEO Mark Fields has one worry about autonomous vehicles: that growing pressure for companies to bring self-driving cars to the market in five years could cause a car being released "before it’s ready and then there’s an event."

Speaking to Business Insider in an interview published on Monday, Fields says automakers and tech companies should shy from rolling out self-driving cars too soon. "The term autonomous vehicles is just thrown about so liberally in this industry. I mean, there are five levels of autonomy," Fields told Business Insider. "My only fear in the industry is somebody tries to come out with one of those before it’s ready and then there’s an event."

Fields says Ford (f) has taken different strategy. While automakers push out Level 3 autonomous systems—which are cars that still need a human to take control in some situations—Ford is aiming to launch its first self-driving car with Level 4 autonomy. That means the vehicle won't have an accelerator, brake pedal, or steering wheel, and will work in a set geographical area with no human involvement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE