Calhoun College part of Yale University built in 1933, in collegiate gothic style architecture.
John Oliver. Photo by Frederick M. Brown — Getty Images
John Oliver Buys TV Ads to Teach Donald Trump Things He Should Know as President

Madeline Farber
4:29 PM UTC

John Oliver wants to enlighten President Donald Trump.

During the premiere of the fourth season of HBO's Last Week Tonight, Oliver announced he is running educational ads on networks like MSNBC, CNN and Fox News "in an attempt to bring him up to speed on information he may lack," Oliver said.

Before the announcement, Oliver spent the majority of his show criticizing the president's news sources as "frighteningly unreliable," (Trump has been known to get his information from the conservative news outlet Breitbart and conspiracy theory hub InfoWars, notes Slate).

"Trump sees something that jibes with his worldview, doesn’t check it, half-remembers it, and then passes it on, at which point it takes on a life of its own and appears to validate itself," Oliver said.

According to Oliver, the ads will run between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Eastern during MSNBC’s Morning Joe, CNN’s New Day, and Fox News’ Fox and Friends—all shows "we know he watches every day," Oliver said. The ads will cover topics such as the nuclear triad, the Geneva convention, and the unemployment rate, among other things.

“It might seem like a show of strength to kill the families of terrorists, but according to the Geneva Conventions, it’s actually a war crime”; “Not all black people live in the inner cities, and not all people in the inner cities are black," Oliver said.

The first ads ran this morning on all three networks, according to Slate.

