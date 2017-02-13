GoogleWhy Oracle Is Renewing Its Fair Use Fight Against Google
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Likes to Ask This Question During Every Job Interview

Madeline Farber
7:20 PM UTC

If you're interviewing for a job at Tesla or SpaceX, there's a good chance CEO Elon Musk will ask you about your life story.

While speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Monday, Musk told the audience that he wants a potential employee to tell him the "story of your life and the decisions that you made along the way, and why you made them," he said, according to CNBC. In addition, the tech executive also wants an interviewee to "tell me about some of the most difficult problems you worked on and how you solved them."

The question is "very important," Musk added.

As to why type of answer he's looking for, Musk said "people that really solved the problem, they know exactly how they solved it they know the little details." On the other hand, those "pretending" only share so many details before "they get stuck," he said.

So thanks to Musk, you now have some idea of what to expect if you ever find yourself in an interview room with one of Silicon Valley's biggest names.

