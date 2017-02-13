Brainstorm Health Daily: February 13, 2017

Good morning, readers. This is Sy filling in today. Cliff is closing the March issue of Fortune , so he’s out of pocket. He’ll be back tomorrow.

Paying for performance is a growing trend across the health care industry. Insurers have been striking deals with pharma companies that will land them discounts on pricey drugs if those treatments don't demonstrably improve patients' health outcomes; hospitals are penalized if they have high rates of patient readmissions.

But this model is also making its way to the C-suite, Modern Healthcare reports . Executives at Trinity Health, which operates 93 hospitals, have their pay tied to the system's overall effectiveness in keeping patients out of the hospital, lowering smoking and obesity rates, and other population health metrics.

"Ten percent or more of each eligible executive's total pay is put at risk," according to Modern Healthcare. "Of that amount, 20% is tied to reducing hospital-acquired infections and decreasing readmissions; 20% to smoking and pediatric obesity rates; 20% to patient satisfaction; and 20% to workforce engagement." Even Trinity's CEO is affected by this incentive structure.

Talk about having a personal stake in your work.

