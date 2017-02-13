Microsoft founder Bill Gates is now on WeChat, the most popular social network in China.

Mashable reports that it was on Saturday that Gates joined the site, which features messaging and allows users to log their interests and daily happenings on a timeline, and posted a 30-second video welcoming other users to his page.

Gates said he will use the account to "share about the people I meet, the books I'm reading and what I'm learning." His username is @gatesnotes.

WeChat was launched in 2011 and has since grown to host 846 million users, many of whom use the site daily, according to Mashable. John Cusack, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and the Backstreet Boys are also on WeChat.