BrexitSonos Is Blaming Brexit for a 25% Price Hike
Sonos And Blue Note Records Celebrate 75 Years Of Jazz Music And The Launch Of The Blue Note Limited Edition Sonos Speaker At The Iconic Capitol Records Tower In Hollywood
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump Gathered These Female CEOs to Meet with the President and Justin Trudeau
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-POLICY FORUM
BitcoinTrial Set Over Bitcoin Exchange Linked to J.P. Morgan Hack Probe
U.S. Banks Post Near-Record Profits In Second Quarter Of 2014
UberHundreds of Uber Drivers in Qatar Go On Strike After Price Cuts
Scenes Of Qatar 2014
wechat

Bill Gates Just Signed Up for China’s Most Popular Social Network

Maya Rhodan
1:42 PM UTC

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is now on WeChat, the most popular social network in China.

Mashable reports that it was on Saturday that Gates joined the site, which features messaging and allows users to log their interests and daily happenings on a timeline, and posted a 30-second video welcoming other users to his page.

Gates said he will use the account to "share about the people I meet, the books I'm reading and what I'm learning." His username is @gatesnotes.

WeChat was launched in 2011 and has since grown to host 846 million users, many of whom use the site daily, according to Mashable. John Cusack, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and the Backstreet Boys are also on WeChat.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE