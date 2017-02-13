Watch the First Trailer for Apple’s Carpool Karaoke

The 2017 Grammys offered a number of memorable moments this year, most of which came courtesy of songstresses Adele and Beyoncé. Wedged into the CBS telecast but not to be missed was the first trailer for Apple's iteration of Carpool Karaoke .

Originally a recurring sketch from The Late Late Show with James Corden, Apple ( aapl ) bought the rights to Carpool Karaoke last year as the tech giant lays the groundwork to building its own portfolio of original content.

The original premise of the skit depicted the last night TV host picking up celebrities and musicians in a car, then driving around while singing along to current hits on the radio. Some of the famous guests have included former First Lady Michelle Obama, Elton John, and yes, Adele and Beyoncé.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Set to be distributed via Apple's digital music streaming platform, Apple Music , the tech giant has committed to airing at least 16 30-minute episodes . Corden won't be the host, but he will make an appearance at some point based on the trailer, and he has signed on as a producer.

According to Apple's YouTube page , some of the famous guests on the first season will feature Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, and Shaquille O’Neal, among other names yet to be revealed.

Watch the trailer below to spot some of the aforementioned musical artists, actors, comedians, and sports stars.

However, a launch date has yet to be announced. For now, all Apple says is that it is "coming soon."