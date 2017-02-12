Donald TrumpTrump, Abe Express Close Bonds After North Korea’s Missile Launch
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe
BitcoinBitcoin Markets Slide as China Steps up Regulatory Scrutiny
Bitcoins As Digital Currency's Rally Crushed Every Other Currency in 2016
Saturday Night LiveWatch Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Take Judges to The People’s Court on SNL
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
Saturday Night LiveWatch Melissa McCarthy Return as Sean Spicer on SNL
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
Massive Snowstorm Brings Up To Foot Of Snow To Large Swath Of Northeast
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 09: A group has a snowball fight on the Boston Common as a winter storm strengthens on February 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. A snowstorm has been forecast with up to a foot of snow in a large swath of the Northeast today. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) Scott Eisen Getty Images
Winter storm

Major Winter Storm Due to Pound U.S. Northeast, Disrupt Flights

Reuters
5:21 PM UTC

A major winter storm is expected to dump 8 to 16 inches (20 to 40 cm) of snow on parts of the U.S. Northeast on Sunday night and Monday, prompting storm warnings from upstate New York to northern Maine, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

The weather stands to disrupt travel, likely to result in major airline delays and cancellations, and slow economic activity in much of New England, AccuWeather.com reported.

"Even away from the storm, airline disruptions can occur as flight crews are displaced," AccuWeather said.

A low-pressure system tracking eastward across the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic region was due for "rapid intensification" on Sunday night and Monday morning after it passes through the New England coast.

Snow, Avalanches, Rain Delay Grain Movement to U.S. Ports

"It will become a powerful nor'easter with blizzard conditions expected for parts of Maine as the winds become quite strong," the weather service said.

Coastal New England could experience flooding, and widespread windy conditions with potential gusts greater than 50 mph (80 kph) expected as far west as the central Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic region, the weather service said.

"At this time, the corridor expected to be in the bulls-eye of heaviest snow will be portions of central and eastern Maine, including Bangor and Bar Harbor," AccuWeather said.

The Northeast is coming off the fiercest snowstorm of the winter, which dumped more than a foot (30 cm) of snow in some areas on Thursday, causing thousands of flights to be canceled and schools to be closed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE