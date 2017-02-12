business networking6 Unconventional Networking Techniques to Try If You Want to Get Noticed
Hand Written Thank You Note
DisneyDisney Is Making It More Expensive to Get to ‘The Happiest Place on Earth’
Fireworks Over Cinderella's Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom
steamValve Software to Shutter Steam Greenlight Program for Indie Game Developers
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
semiconductorsIs the U.S. Now Stopping Allies From Investing Here?
US Secret Service Uniform Division offic
GERMANY-AIRPORT-INCIDENT
Firefighters take care of a person on a stretcher inside Hamburg airport on February 12, 2017 in Hamburg, northern Germany, as German emergency services evacuated the airport after people reported an unusual smell as well as respiratory ailments and watering eyes. "The airport has been completely closed" since 1132 GMT, said Maik Lewerenz of the federal police office at the airport. / AFP / dpa / Axel Heimken / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP/Getty Images) AXEL HEIMKEN AFP/Getty Images
airport security

Hamburg Airport Briefly Shut After Corrosive Discharge

Reuters
2:29 PM UTC

German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.

Firefighters and ambulances were rushed to the scene after the incident, which occurred in an area where passenger luggage is scanned by security staff.

Firefighters are trying to determine the source of the discharge and the nature of the corrosive substance.

Lightly dressed passengers were rushed outside the terminal but were allowed back in shortly after, the police spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for the airport said flights had resumed as of 1.45 p.m. (1245 GMT).

According to live flight tracking website flightradar24.com some flights were diverted to other airports after the incident.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE