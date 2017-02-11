DisneyDisney Is Making It More Expensive to Get to ‘The Happiest Place on Earth’
Fireworks Over Cinderella's Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom
semiconductorsIs the U.S. Now Stopping Allies From Investing Here?
US Secret Service Uniform Division offic
AppleTim Cook Thinks Augmented Reality Could Be as Big As the iPhone
Tim Cook
SearsSears, Kmart Drop 31 Trump Home Items From Their Online Shops
steam

Valve Software to Shutter Steam Greenlight Program for Indie Game Developers

David Z. Morris
9:28 PM UTC

Valve Software announced yesterday that it will end the Greenlight program, which allowed community members to support the addition of independent games to the Steam online games marketplace. The move aims at giving developers and publishers “a more direct publishing path” on Steam.

Greenlight, which Valve described as part of Steam’s gradual transition “from a tightly curated store to a more direct distribution model,” gave gamers greater access to independent titles, and Valve says that more than 100 Greenlight titles have sales of $1 million or more. Steam, which debuted 13 years ago, was one of the earliest places where games could be purchased for download, and has arguably remained the most important sales platform for PC games.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Greenlight promised to give smaller developers access to that market, but it has been persistently troubled. As detailed by Kotaku, by relying on users to upvote games they wanted to see on Steam, Valve inadvertently pushed developers to curry public favor, including by giving away free copies of games in exchange for votes. At the same time, Valve’s lax internal quality control still meant many Greenlight games were low-quality ‘shovelware.’

In Kotaku’s words, while Greenlight was intended to be the backbone of a symbiotic community, in practice, it “subtly pits users and developers against each other in a relationship that’s turned toxic.” In one particularly notorious incident, the developer Digital Homicide became the target of a group of activist Steam users who worked to have its games removed from the service. Digital Homicide filed an $18 million lawsuit against that group, alleging its members had crossed the line between activism and harassment.

Steam will not be reverting to its old walled-garden approach. In place of the complex Greenlight voting system, it will begin charging developers a flat fee to have their games listed on Steam. The new system, called “Steam Direct,” is projected to go live in Spring of 2017. Steam is weighing how high to set its publishing fee, which they say could be anywhere from $100 to $5,000. While a higher fee would help filter out low-quality games, it would also be a major barrier for many legitimate developers, particularly those outside the U.S.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE