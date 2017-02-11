Apple iPhone Rumors Complement This Week’s Mac Deals

It's once again been an interesting week in Apple's universe.
The week kicked off with talk of Apple's new "Spaceship" and its obsession with detail in its new campus in Cupertino, Calif. It then quickly turned to comments Apple CEO Tim Cook has made about the company, his predecessor Steve Jobs, and why he's taking issue with some Trump administration moves. And as always, there was talk of the next Apple iPhone, believed to be known as the iPhone 8.
This is Fortune’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week. To see last week’s roundup, click here.
Apple customers were also treated this week to the possibility of getting their hands on a new iMac at Amazon for up to $120 off the sticker price.
Needless to say, it was a busy week for Apple (aapl), and in this week's Fortune roundup of Apple news, we'll talk about the biggest headlines this week.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter
Read on for more:
- Apple has big plans for the next iPhone, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He told investors in a note this week that Apple will release three iPhone models that will all support wireless charging. One of those devices, called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, will deliver a major upgrade over last year's iPhone 7 line and offer an all-glass design and a face that could be entirely covered by the smartphone's display. Apple is expected to announce its new iPhones in September.
- Consumers hoping to get a new iMac all-in-one computer should check out Amazon (amzn). The e-retail giant this week offered sales on both the 21.5- and 27-inch iMacs. The 21.5-inch options are available for up to $112 off their regular retail price, while the 27-inch models have had up to $120 shaved off their prices. Mac sales are rare, so those interested in getting a new iMac should act quickly.
- In a statement this week to Good Morning Britain, Apple CEO Tim Cook took on "fake news," saying it was one of today's "chief problems." He added that handling fake news, which has been a target for President Donald Trump, will not be "simple."
- At Scotland's University of Glasgow this week, Cook implored students to not "work for money." He said the drive for money "will wear you out fast, or you'll never make enough and you will never be happy." Cook on Wednesday was awarded an honorary degree from the University and participated in a "fireside chat" with students.
- Cook wasn't done there. During his speech at the University of Glasgow, Cook said that "Apple would not exist without immigration" and reminded attendees that late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs "was the son of an immigrant." Cook's comments came in response to ongoing debate and legal battles over a controversial executive order signed by President Donald Trump that banned Muslim immigration from several countries. The ban has since been overturned in courts, but not before critics and technology companies, including Apple, sounded their opposition.
- Apple might not share Apple Watch sales, but that didn't stop research firm Canalys this week from sharing its own data. The research firm estimates that Apple sold 6 million Apple Watch units worldwide in the fourth quarter, accounting for two-thirds of all sales during the period. Apple Watch sales were up 12% year over year, according to Canalys. Apple has previously said its Apple Watch units set new sales records in the fourth quarter.
- At long last, Apple released its BeatsX wireless earphones this week. The earphones were originally unveiled in September and were supposed to be on sale in the fall. But after delays, Apple was forced to push back their release date to September. The earphones are available now in several colors, including black and white, and retail for $149.95.
- Apple this week lost John Solomon, a key executive it hired in 2015 to sell its products to big companies and governments. It's unclear why he left and where he's headed, and Apple has not shared the impact the departure could have on its business.
- Apple Campus 2 is coming along nicely, but in a report this week Reuters revealed the attention to detail the company is employing for its 2.8 million square foot campus. Among the revelations, sources told Reuters that Apple has played a role in even the smallest details, like how electrical wiring should be arranged and what the finish on a hidden pipe should be. Apple even held 15 meetings with a representative at the Santa Clara County Fire Department on signage that would be used to navigate the building in an emergency.
For more about Tim Cook, watch:
One more thing...Verizon (vz) this week introduced same-day screen repair for cracked iPhones. The service will cost $79 and be available via home visits or at 220 store locations around the U.S.