Apple iPhone Rumors Complement This Week’s Mac Deals

It's once again been an interesting week in Apple's universe.

The week kicked off with talk of Apple's new "Spaceship" and its obsession with detail in its new campus in Cupertino, Calif. It then quickly turned to comments Apple CEO Tim Cook has made about the company, his predecessor Steve Jobs, and why he's taking issue with some Trump administration moves. And as always, there was talk of the next Apple iPhone, believed to be known as the iPhone 8.

This is Fortune ’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week. To see last week’s roundup, click here .

Apple customers were also treated this week to the possibility of getting their hands on a new iMac at Amazon for up to $120 off the sticker price.

Needless to say, it was a busy week for Apple ( aapl ) , and in this week's Fortune roundup of Apple news, we'll talk about the biggest headlines this week.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Read on for more:

For more about Tim Cook, watch:

One more thing... Verizon ( vz ) this week introduced same-day screen repair for cracked iPhones . The service will cost $79 and be available via home visits or at 220 store locations around the U.S.