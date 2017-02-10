Who to Believe on Tax Reform?

An old joke says God created economists to make weather forecasters look good, and right now economists are feeling every bit of the disrespect embodied in that line. The issue is the House GOP’s proposal for dramatic corporate tax reform. For business leaders trying to decide where they stand on that issue, the central question is whether they believe the economists’ forecasts.
The topic is in the news again. "Lowering the overall tax burden on American businesses big-league, that's coming along very well,” President Trump said yesterday during his meeting with air travel CEOs. “We're way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we're going to be announcing something, I would say, over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal, in terms of tax." Stocks surged on his remarks, but what did he mean? Anything approaching proposed language for a tax overhaul is inconceivable so soon; House Speaker Paul Ryan has said the bill won’t get written until spring, and negotiations will likely last all summer. Nonetheless, opposing factions are already massing their troops, and much of the battle will be fought over the feature called border adjustment. Which is where the economists come in.
Border adjustment, which I’ve explained more fully here, would cause companies to pay 20% more for imports than for domestic goods, while exporters would pay no income tax on revenue from goods they sell to foreign customers. So it seems obvious why big importers – retailers, car dealers, oil refiners – are already spending millions to fight border adjustment, and why exporters – General Electric, Boeing, Dow Chemical – are spending big to support it.
Here’s the problem: Economists say those companies are all crazy. While border adjustment would change effective tax rates, goes the argument, it would also change exchange rates. For reasons explained here, the new tax regime would cause the dollar to appreciate so that importers would pay no more than they do now, and exporters wouldn’t be able to offer customers lower prices. In other words, all the damage or advantage that those companies are spending millions to avoid or achieve – it’s all a mirage. None of it would happen. At least that’s what the economists predict.
Should business leaders believe the economists? Their prediction is supported not just by theory but also by the real-world experience of European countries that have adopted border adjustment as part of value-added tax programs. But no country has enacted a tax regime exactly like the House GOP’s proposal, so no one can be entirely sure.
Companies are prudently preparing for a once-a-generation lobbying free-for-all. It will get complicated and ugly. But as business leaders choose which battles to fight and how much to spend, they will at some point have to ask themselves: Should I believe the economists?
What We're Reading Today
Snap raises a director's pay
Documents filed by Evan Spiegel's company for its IPO showed that director Joanna Coles received far less compensation than her male counterparts. Now an updated filing reports a large stock grant Coles received last month, putting her compensation in line with that of male peers on the board. Fortune
Kushner family in talks to buy the Miami Marlins
Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law, Joshua Kushner, is leading a drive to buy the Miami Marlins baseball team. Owner Jeffrey Loria has reportedly reached a "handshake agreement" with an undisclosed buyer at $1.6 billion, but Kushner refuses to pay that price. Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, an adviser to President Trump. NYT
Viacom changes tactics
New CEO Bob Bakish outlined his plan to turn around Viacom, which had been consumed by a management battle between former CEO Philippe Dauman and controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone and his family. Bakish plans to focus the strategy on Viacom's global brands including MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., BET, Comedy Central, and Paramount. Dauman had marked Paramount for sale, which Redstone opposed. Los Angeles Times
Under Armour athletes protest the CEO's remarks
A day after Under Armour's highest profile endorser, Steph Curry, railed against CEO Kevin Plank's pro-Trump remarks, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined in the chorus. Plank called Trump "a pro-business president" who is "a real asset" for the country. Johnson said Plank's words were "divisive and lacking in perspective." Under Armour has since released a statement saying Plank was speaking only about business issues such as job creation. Business Insider
Building Better Leaders
To motivate employees better...
...stop trusting your gut so much, and turn to data. One reason many employees are unmotivated is that performance evaluations are inherently biased and subjective. Harvard Business Review
Tim Cook: "Don't work for money"
The Apple CEO told students at the University of Glasgow that they should find something they're passionate about and that helps people. "[I]f you don't find that intersection, you're not going to be very happy in life," Cook said. Fortune
To build more options for your future...
…develop transferrable skills. That's how Bonny Simi became an Olympic athlete (her event was the luge), a commercial pilot, and head of JetBlue's venture capital operation. Stanford Insights
Political Comments
Trump vows to fight court ruling on immigration ban
A three-judge panel unanimously maintained the stay on President Trump's travel ban affecting nationals of seven majority-Muslim countries. Trump plans to appeal, tweeting "SEE YOU IN COURT" after the ruling was announced. Washington Post
Trump backs the "one China" policy
In a conversation with President Xi Jinping, President Trump said he will maintain America's longstanding "one China" policy. The U.S. has refused to recognize Taiwan since 1979, but Trump put continuation of that policy in doubt when he took a phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after his election. CNN
Trump to delay fiduciary rule
The Labor Department is set to postpone the fiduciary rule by 180 days. Scheduled to take effect in April, the rule was imposed by the Obama administration to prevent conflicts of interest among retirement advisers. Trump has called for a review of the rule. Fortune
Fortune Reads and Videos
Elon Musk denounces effort to unionize Tesla employees
Musk claimed that a worker who posted an online call to unionize Tesla employees was paid by the United Auto Workers and called the attack "morally outrageous." Fortune
GE CEO: We don't need the president to go global
Noting encouraging actions by the Trump administration, Jeffrey Immelt added, "We don't have to go through Washington on our way to be global...it's our job to do that on our own." Fortune
Positive mentions of Obamacare...
...are being scrubbed from federal websites. Fortune
Honest Company has discussed CEO changes
The board has talked to execs at packaged goods firms to gauge interest in management roles, potentially including CEO. Brian Lee holds the job. The board would reportedly consider hiring "the right person" as CEO. Fortune
Happy Birthday
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush turns 64 tomorrow. Biography
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin turns 53 tomorrow. Biography
