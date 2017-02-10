It’s Time To Talk About H-1B Visas

Dean Baker, an author, macroeconomist and co-director of the left-leaning Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) in Washington, D.C., has written an essay for Fortune that’s well worth your time. The title says it all: Silicon Valley Needs To Quit Whining About H1-B Visas.
The visa program, which allows tech companies to recruit lower cost STEM talent from other countries, has become an increasingly contentious sidebar to the bigger conversations around immigration, globalization, and business innovation. And, like many debates, both sides have a real point.
From his essay:
Opponents of keeping or expanding the program are correct in saying that it depresses the wages of STEM workers in the United States. It would be necessary to have some pretty strange views of economics to believe that a large increase in the supply of labor doesn’t put downward pressure on wages.
On the other side, the software companies that are pressing for more H-1B visas are right to argue that it gives a boost to their business and allow them to hire more workers in other areas. Having access to low-cost labor is an effective subsidy. It’s like if we gave these firms free rent. The firms that are able to hire workers through H-1B visas will have an advantage relative to their foreign and domestic competition.
But if we are to take the commitment that tech companies claim to have about diversity and inclusion seriously, we’re going to have to spend more time unpacking this issue as employees, customers, partners, and shareholders. First, there’s the fact that the H-1B visa belongs to the company, not the worker. If a recent import hates her job, she has little recourse but to find another company willing to sponsor her or leave the country. The optics of that dynamic are less than ideal.
But there is also the very pertinent issue of overlooked talent of color here in the U.S., the very people whom tech companies are writing big checks to train and recruit from specialized programs. He cites a study from CEPR showing that 10% of black recent college graduates were unemployed and another 32% were underemployed. (An analysis by USA Today showed similarly grim numbers for black and Latinx STEM graduates.)
This pits the business case for diversity squarely against the status quo.
“There are a variety of reason these workers have trouble getting jobs in their field,” Baker points out, “but the point is there are STEM workers who could be hired — it would just cost Apple, Google, and the like more money to hire them.”
On Point
What if coding is the next blue-collar job?
Clive Thompson has long been one of my favorite tech thinkers, and he’s back with an opinion piece that might be useful for those struggling to re-think the tech talent pipeline. He starts by pointing out that the Silicon Valley we think of as being populated by hoodie-wearing tech geniuses only employs about 8% of coders working today. The rest are distributed across the country working in good, stable jobs in smaller outfits -- companies that might be not be saving the world, but are certainly saving the middle class. “What if we regarded code not as a high-stakes, sexy affair, but the equivalent of skilled work at a Chrysler plant?” he asks. For one, it would require new ways to educate and recruit people. Could ‘code not coal’ become a rallying cry in a deeply divided world?
Social entrepreneurs write an open letter to President Trump about the Muslim ban
Leaders from a wide variety of organizations large and small have signed the letter, which emphasizes trust, compassion and how the executive order makes their work on behalf of vulnerable populations significantly more challenging. “Groups like ours exist to help lift up the poorest and most marginalized with innovative solutions,” they write. “In our opinion, this ban will make our work to foster peace, sustainability, opportunity and inclusiveness much harder.” Among the high-profile signatories are The Skoll Foundation’s Jeff Skoll and David Saltzman, most recently of the Robin Hood Foundation.
The NYPD must disclose their Black Lives Matter surveillance materials
A new ruling by the Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Manuel Mendez says that the NYPD must comply with a request for information regarding their monitoring of rallies, particularly “die-ins” held in New York’s Grand Central Terminal, following the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. The case was brought by a protester, James Logue, who believes that the police have been “compiling dossiers” on individuals at peaceful protests.
More Patriots players are refusing to attend Trump’s post-Super Bowl White House meeting
Now six players are refusing to meet with President Trump. While five of the six players are black, the sixth, white defensive end Chris Long, announced he wouldn’t be attending after being called out in an open letter published by the New York Daily News, decrying the “pathetic sea of NFL white silence this year.” Many fans on Twitter have also been pressuring the players to skip the traditional post-win meeting and have been supporting the players publicly.
Bevel’s new “Black Love” ad series targets the overlooked LGBTQ personal care market
The Valentine’s Day ads are a nod to an overlooked demographic in the upscale shaving world – well-groomed black men who love each other. Bevel, a personal care line for people of color, was founded by Tristan Walker, a successful Silicon Valley entrepreneur and a longtime advocate for inclusion in technology and beyond. He’s also the co-founder of Code2040, which helps young black and Latinx engineering talent succeed in Silicon Valley.
The number of homeless and hungry college students is growing
As the cost of higher education grows, an increasing number of public colleges are finding themselves in the unenviable positions of trying to feed and counsel a growing number of students who are homeless or are struggling with persistent hunger. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin surveyed more than 4,000 undergrads at community colleges across the country and found that 20% of students reported being hungry, and 13% were homeless, some living in shelters. It’s not for lack of effort. "[T]hey're working, and borrowing and sometimes still falling so short that they're going without having their basic needs met," said the sociologist who led the study.
The Woke Leader
Dr. John Romulus Brinkley explains a lot about the world today
A narcissistic snake oil impotence doctor with a penchant for telling huge lies, Brinkley rose to fame and fortune in 1917 when he began experimenting with, then mastering, a brand-new medium: radio. His quirky yet authoritative radio persona earned him an international following for his particular brand of fake and often deadly medicine. When legal loopholes prevented his prosecution for the hundreds of people he killed, he then set his sights even higher. Gimlet Media’s Reply All podcast shares the story of a hypnotic con man, the crowds who loved him, the medium that made him possible, and the handful of brave do-gooders who finally figured out how to make the madness stop. Honestly, it's the most incredible story you've never heard.
Is there a way forward for the swastika?
The image is so shocking to people that the mere appearance of the symbol inspires jaded New Yorkers to scrub an entire subway car. That the swastika is making a resurgence has been a visible and alarming sign of unwelcome times. But the symbol, co-opted briefly and violently by the Nazis, has been an important spiritual image for billions of people for over 6,000 years. It’s still revered by Buddhists, Jains, and others, as a sign of hope, fertility and good fortune. How can such a beautiful history be erased in such a short time? Is there a way to reclaim it?
Dealing with the new reality of race, identity, and politics
For advocates of racial justice, it’s impossible to look at the election of Donald Trump as anything but a setback, or worse, a full repudiation of the progress of the previous administration. Nine advocates for justice and equality, including BLM co-founder Alicia Garza and journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, have contributed to a lengthy piece that attempts to unpack why racial resentment is so high among white Trump voters and what the future of advocacy might look like. “[B]ecause of his rhetoric and policies, Trump has embodied the antithesis of racial justice advocates’ message.”
Quote
If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they don’t have my best intentions, they don’t have the right attitude about taking care of people…If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am. So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up. If something is not in line with what I’m about, then, yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect.
—Stephen Curry