It’s Time To Talk About H-1B Visas

On Point

What if coding is the next blue-collar job?

Clive Thompson has long been one of my favorite tech thinkers, and he’s back with an opinion piece that might be useful for those struggling to re-think the tech talent pipeline. He starts by pointing out that the Silicon Valley we think of as being populated by hoodie-wearing tech geniuses only employs about 8% of coders working today. The rest are distributed across the country working in good, stable jobs in smaller outfits -- companies that might be not be saving the world, but are certainly saving the middle class. “What if we regarded code not as a high-stakes, sexy affair, but the equivalent of skilled work at a Chrysler plant?” he asks. For one, it would require new ways to educate and recruit people. Could ‘code not coal’ become a rallying cry in a deeply divided world?

Wired

Social entrepreneurs write an open letter to President Trump about the Muslim ban

Leaders from a wide variety of organizations large and small have signed the letter, which emphasizes trust, compassion and how the executive order makes their work on behalf of vulnerable populations significantly more challenging. “Groups like ours exist to help lift up the poorest and most marginalized with innovative solutions,” they write. “In our opinion, this ban will make our work to foster peace, sustainability, opportunity and inclusiveness much harder.” Among the high-profile signatories are The Skoll Foundation’s Jeff Skoll and David Saltzman, most recently of the Robin Hood Foundation.

Medium

The NYPD must disclose their Black Lives Matter surveillance materials

A new ruling by the Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Manuel Mendez says that the NYPD must comply with a request for information regarding their monitoring of rallies, particularly “die-ins” held in New York’s Grand Central Terminal, following the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. The case was brought by a protester, James Logue, who believes that the police have been “compiling dossiers” on individuals at peaceful protests.

New York Daily News

More Patriots players are refusing to attend Trump’s post-Super Bowl White House meeting

Now six players are refusing to meet with President Trump. While five of the six players are black, the sixth, white defensive end Chris Long, announced he wouldn’t be attending after being called out in an open letter published by the New York Daily News, decrying the “pathetic sea of NFL white silence this year.” Many fans on Twitter have also been pressuring the players to skip the traditional post-win meeting and have been supporting the players publicly.

Buzzfeed

Bevel’s new “Black Love” ad series targets the overlooked LGBTQ personal care market

The Valentine’s Day ads are a nod to an overlooked demographic in the upscale shaving world – well-groomed black men who love each other. Bevel, a personal care line for people of color, was founded by Tristan Walker, a successful Silicon Valley entrepreneur and a longtime advocate for inclusion in technology and beyond. He’s also the co-founder of Code2040 , which helps young black and Latinx engineering talent succeed in Silicon Valley.

Vibe

The number of homeless and hungry college students is growing

As the cost of higher education grows, an increasing number of public colleges are finding themselves in the unenviable positions of trying to feed and counsel a growing number of students who are homeless or are struggling with persistent hunger. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin surveyed more than 4,000 undergrads at community colleges across the country and found that 20% of students reported being hungry, and 13% were homeless, some living in shelters. It’s not for lack of effort. "[T]hey're working, and borrowing and sometimes still falling so short that they're going without having their basic needs met," said the sociologist who led the study.

NPR