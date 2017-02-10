mondolez internationalHere’s What It’s Really Like to Be a Professional Chocolate Taster for Mondelez
woman eat chocolate
Donald Trump And Ted Cruz Join Capitol Hill Rally Against Iran Deal
Microsoft Corp. Opens New Office And Experience Center
Photograph by Getty Images
Hacking

Mastermind Of $55 Million Hacking Heist Gets Prison Time

Reuters
7:11 PM UTC

A Turkish hacker was sentenced to eight years in a U.S. prison on Tuesday for his role as one the masterminds behind three cyber attacks that enabled $55 million to be siphoned from automated teller machines globally.

Ercan Findikoglu, who went by the online nicknames "Segate," "Predator," and "Oreon," was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn after pleading guilty last March to computer intrusion conspiracy and other charges.

Prosecutors said Findikoglu, 35, was a leader in one of the most successful bank heists in history, which allowed for the simultaneous withdrawal of tens of millions of dollars after hackers infiltrated credit and debit card processing companies.

Follow FORTUNE