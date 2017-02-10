AppleEverything We Know About the Samsung Galaxy S8
SPAIN-TELECOM-MOBILE-WORLD-CONGRESS-SAMSUNG
ObamacarePositive References to Obamacare Are Disappearing From Federal Websites
http://www
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: February 10th
Donald TrumpWhat President Trump and Japan’s Shinzo Abe Will Discuss at Their Office-and-Golf Summit
VIETNAM-JAPAN-DIPLOMACY
The Allen &amp; Co. Media And Technology Conference
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., at the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, on July 6, 2016 David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says ‘Fake News’ Must Be Tackled

Lucinda Shen
12:55 PM UTC

The CEO of tech giant Apple says "fake news" needs to be tackled as one of today's "chief problems."

That's according to an interview Tim Cook gave Good Morning Britain Friday, The term "fake news" entered the mainstream in the wake of the 2016 presidential elections, with some speculating that circulation of false information influenced election results.

"We have to give the consumer tools, to help with this. And we've got to filter out part of it before it ever gets there without losing the great openness of the internet," Cook said in the interview. "This is one of today's chief problems. It is not something that has a simple solution."

Cook has been touring the Europe this week, meeting many leaders and Apple retail stores. According to the BBC, Cook meet with U.K. Prime Minister Teresa May in London Thursday.

He told the U.K. leader that the country would be "just fine" after it exits the European Union.

"We are all in. We're doubling down on a huge headquarters in the Battersea area," he told Good Morning Britain Friday, referring to the company's upcoming London base.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE