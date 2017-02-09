Noting that almost one-third of smartphone users are walking around at some point with a cracked screen, Verizon is vowing to do something about it, for a price.

The carrier on Thursday introduced a same-day repair feature for cracked screens on many of the most popular phones it sells. The $79 service will be available only to those on one of Verizon's equipment protection insurance plans, which start at $11 per month for a smartphone. The same-day repair will be available via home visits or at 220 locations in 34 states and Washington, D.C.

But the same-day repair program won't cover the most popular phone of all, the iPhone 7, Verizon said. Instead only iPhone owners of an SE, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, or 6s Plus can walk in and leave with a new screen. Verizon ( vz ) will also fix screens on Samsung's Galaxy S5, S6, and S7, Note 4 and 5, and Motorola DROID Turbo and DROID Maxx in one day. Verizon posted a list of the 220 repair locations on its website .

Apple charges less under its AppleCare program. Although it does not promise same day service, the company frequently can repair a screen in a single store visit. With AppleCare coverage, which costs $129 for two years, an iPhone owner pays $29 for up to two screen repairs. After that, or for iPhone owners who didn't purchase AppleCare, Apple ( aapl ) charges $129 per screen fix or $149 for larger Plus screens.

Only about 40% of smartphone owners pay for insurance, Verizon said. The carrier charges $11 per month for a smartphone to cover up to three screen repairs or other incidents per year. A multi-device plan that costs $33 per month covers up to three lines and nine incidents per year.