The World’s Most Powerful Women: February 9

Naomi Watanabe was named Japan's “Most Valued Instagrammer” last year. One post that earned the 29-year-old the title was a photo of her in a swimming pool wearing a pink bathing suit with bagels on the breasts. She shared it with her 6 million followers and received 620,000 likes.

Watanabe, a comedian, is a regular on television shows and magazine covers. She has her own fashion line, and last year a Japanese railway company named a train after her, according to a profile in the Washington Post . At 220 pounds, Watanabe is double the weight of the average Japanese woman her age, making her stand out in the country's super-skinny culture. But her weight alone has not propelled her career; the way she embraces it has played a big part.

The U.S. has its own body-positivity stars. Just yesterday, plus-size model Ashley Graham landed on the cover of Vogue alongside six other women as part of its diversity issue. Lady Gaga, meanwhile, responded to body shamers who criticized her Super Bowl look by saying , "I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too."

But the term takes on a whole new meaning in Japan, where the government has mandated waist sizes for company employees over 40—33.5 inches for men and 35.4 inches for women. Those who don't comply must attend nutrition and exercise lessons. Against that backdrop, Watanabe's booming career is that much more impressive.

"Japan is not like the U.S. You don’t see many plus-sized women," she said. “But rather than trying to change other people’s minds, I would like to help change the minds of bigger women, to help them feel good about themselves.”

