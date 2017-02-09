Most Powerful WomenNew Bills on Equal Pay, Paid Leave Will Test GOP’s Willingness to Follow Trump’s Lead
Republican National Convention: Day Four
FinanceHow Fintech Can Take Off Without Getting Hampered By Regulations
Renaud Laplanche, Lending Club
Fortune RecommendsThe Best Winter Jacket for Men and Women
Street Style - London Collections Men SS17
PointCloudZenefits Is Cutting 430 Jobs Days After Naming New CEO
Ooyala CEO Jay Fulcher Interview
Apple computer chief executive Steve Job
Steve Jobs Photograph by Joel Saget AFP/Getty Images
Steve Jobs

Tim Cook Just Reminded Everyone That Steve Jobs Was the Son of an Immigrant

Madeline Farber
5:34 PM UTC

During a speech at the University of Glasgow in Scotland on Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook reminded students that the company's late founder, Steve Jobs, was the son of an immigrant.

"Apple would not exist without immigration," Cook told them while receiving an honorary doctorate, according to CNBC. "This is a huge issue for us … we stand up, we don't sit in silence."

"Steve was the son of an immigrant," Cook said. "Our company has immigrants in it that are key to the innovation of our company. Our company depends on diversity … diversity of thought, and people generally have diverse views … it's the tapestry of getting people with all different backgrounds and all different point of views that are able to create the best products."

Jobs' biological father, Abdulfattah Jandali, was born in Syria—a country from which President Trump's executive order has indefinitely barred immigrants. And he's not the only founder of a major tech company whose parents were born outside the U.S. or who came here themselves: Tesla's Elon Musk, Google's Sergey Brin, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos all have overseas connections.

During his speech Thursday, Cook repeated his criticism of the president's immigration ban, and talked about Apple employees whose families were affected.

"They couldn't get back in," he said. "That's a crisis. You can imagine the stress."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE