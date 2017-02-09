Stephen Curry is not a fan of Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Mercury News , The Golden State Warriors player was asked for his thoughts on Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank calling President Trump a "real asset to the country." Curry is under contact with Under Armour ( uaa ) until 2024, and is the face of the brand.

"I agree with that description," Curry responded, "if you remove the 'et'" from asset."

According to Mercury News , Curry has spoken to many people at the company since Plank's comments.

"I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue,” Curry said.

Though the CEO has said that his comments were meant exclusively from a business perspective , Curry told Mercury News that he was still surprised that Plank was praising the President. For now, Curry added, Plank's comments aren't a "deal-breaker" for the NBA star. However, if the company begins to go in a direction that the Curry doesn't like, things could change.

"If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am," Curry said. "So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up."

Curry endorsed Hillary Clinton during the election, notes CNBC, and the Warriors' head coach, Steve Kerr, has repeatedly criticized Trump.