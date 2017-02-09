ComcastWhy Comcast Is Dropping Its Fastest Internet Service Brag
Supreme CourtHere’s What U.S. Business Should Expect If Neil Gorsuch Becomes a Supreme Court Justice
Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Meets With Senators On Capitol Hill
tech careersWanted: Software Developers Who Can Teach Real-World Coding Skills to Teens
Books10 Books You Should Read During Black History Month
2005.100.754
Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry. Photo by Ezra Shaw — Getty Images
Donald Trump

Stephen Curry Disagrees with Under Armour CEO’s Stance on President Trump

Madeline Farber
4:13 PM UTC

Stephen Curry is not a fan of Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Mercury News, The Golden State Warriors player was asked for his thoughts on Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank calling President Trump a "real asset to the country." Curry is under contact with Under Armour (uaa) until 2024, and is the face of the brand.

"I agree with that description," Curry responded, "if you remove the 'et'" from asset."

According to Mercury News, Curry has spoken to many people at the company since Plank's comments.

"I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue,” Curry said.

Though the CEO has said that his comments were meant exclusively from a business perspective, Curry told Mercury News that he was still surprised that Plank was praising the President. For now, Curry added, Plank's comments aren't a "deal-breaker" for the NBA star. However, if the company begins to go in a direction that the Curry doesn't like, things could change.

"If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am," Curry said. "So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up."

Curry endorsed Hillary Clinton during the election, notes CNBC, and the Warriors' head coach, Steve Kerr, has repeatedly criticized Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE